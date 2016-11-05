From the outlandishly cerebral Sherlock Holmes to mystical superhero Dr. Strange, Benedict Cumberbatch can do nothing wrong

“A sandy ocean breeze with a hint of elderberries” is how Doctor Strange director Scott Derrickson described what his leading man Benedict Cumberbatch smells like during a recent Reddit AMA. On a muggy morning in Hong Kong, the 40-year-old Hollywood superstar is like the proverbial tall glass of water. He is oddly but mesmerisingly beautiful — pale and willowy, with his vertiginous cheekbones and glowing eyes that go from green to blue in a blink. But there isn’t a whiff of ‘sandy ocean breeze’ or ‘elderberries’ in the sterile banquet room at the Ritz-Carlton.

On the first stop of the Doctor Strange promotional juggernaut, Benedict has been in Hong Kong for less than 24 hours but displays no signs of jet lag. Younger-looking than on screen, he comes across as sweetly boyish and very charming. Dressed in a blue knit jacket over a basic grey tee and dark jeans, he is relaxed, and like the acres of Internet hype promised, sexy as hell.

He laughs, a little uneasily. “I am still surprised when people talk about me being a heartthrob. My second toe is bigger than my first. I look in the mirror every morning and go eh? I can’t see what other people see. I started my career not as a pin-up but as an actor. It was ten years before anyone started going awwww. It still makes me laugh,” he says animatedly, scrunching up his face. “Thankfully, it’s not gone to my head or I would be in a lot of trouble. I would probably never leave the house. I would probably spend all my time in front of the mirror preening. But, as you no doubt know from pictures of me, I don’t always care about what I look like.”

It was about six years ago that Cumberbatch first broke the Internet (way before a certain Ms. Kardarshian). On July 25, 2010, BBC broadcast Episode One of Sherlock. By the end of the hour, Cumberbatch was trending on Twitter and fan sites started to spring up. Cumberbatch’s Sherlock, a quipping, twitchy, human iPad with a hint of Asperger’s, had won him fans across the world. Steven Spielberg declared it the greatest on-screen Sherlock ever and Shanghai created a Sherlock-themed café.

Since then, Cumberbatch has starred in War Horse, Star Trek Into Darkness and Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy, won an Oliver for his performance in Danny Boyle’s Frankenstein at the Royal National Theatre, been voted the sexiest man in film, and his outing as the World War II code-breaker Alan Turning in The Imitation Game (2015) got him an Oscar nomination. Cumberbatch’s rise has been swift and relentless, with every performance offering something new and unexpected.

Not only is Doctor Strangehis biggest film yet, it’s also his first action film. “The physical side of things was a new step for me. This film involved a lot of running.” Created in 1963, by the same Marvel team that created Spider-Man, Doctor Stephen Vincent Strange is a world-famous neurosurgeon whose healing hands are ruined in a car accident. Desperate to heal his hands, he travels to Kamar-Taj where he meets the Ancient One (played by Tilda Swinton) who trains him in the mystic arts. Cumberbatch describes Doctor Strange as “the primary sorcerer on earth and the defender of our realm against other dimensional threats”.

Decades after he first travelled to the Indian subcontinent, Doctor Strange brought Cumberbatch back to the region. “Shooting in Nepal at the beginning of the film was inspirational. The Nepali people and the whole culture of Buddhism and Hinduism... it’s a beautiful mix.” Doctor Strange is Marvel’s most spiritual superhero yet and Cumberbatch’s first brush with Eastern spiritualism was at age 19 in Darjeeling. “It is an incredible cross-cultural town where you have Nepalis, Chinese, Tibetans, Bhutanese, Bangladeshis and, of course, Indians. The actual scriptures of Buddhism were mind-blowing. I was a Western kid from a boarding school at the crossroads where I met Eastern traditions. It really opened my mind. It had a very profound experience on me. It’s a part of who I am.”

Both the film’s director and the powers-that-be at Marvel wouldn’t think of anyone apart from the Sherlock actor to play their latest superhero. They were so keen to cast him that the studio did something unprecedented. “We moved the schedule of the movie around for Benedict, which is something that we have never done before,” admits Kevin Fegie, President, Marvel Studios.

Last summer Benedict was playing the tortured prince of Denmark for sold-out shows of the Hamlet at the Barbican theatre in London. And in between shows, he prepared to play a Marvel superhero. “Balancing between the two worlds is kind of extraordinarily energising.” Add to this the challenges of being a new father. Benedict and stage-director Sophie Hunter welcomed their son Christopher Carlton in June. “Thank god, I have an amazing wife so I had only some nights of broken sleep. I would work out, do the (Doctor Strange) rehearsals and then go straight to the theatre (for Hamlet) and either sleep a little or meditate before a performance.”

Karishma Upadhyay is a film journalist who loves to travel and is obsessed with baking, Kanye West and fantasy fiction.