The Newseum in D.C. is an ambitious and riveting monument to news, to events that hit the headlines, and to the people who risked their lives documenting them

A giant section of the Berlin wall. Satellites that changed the way news is gathered and disseminated. The radio, which heralded live coverage in the 1930s. Pulitzer-winning images that touched our collective consciousness. A chronicle of U.S.’s ‘First Dogs’ that inhabited the White House. And news broadcasts that keep visitors updated on what is happening now even as they explore what happened then. The Newseum, a Washington D.C.-based museum dedicated to journalism, celebrates news and the people who make the news — and particularly the brave men and women who sacrificed their lives at its altar.

In a city that has a plethora of free Smithsonian Museums, we find ourselves swamped here with ‘where-were-you-when’ moments as we browse its halls, where history is not confined to books but relayed live by the world media as it unfolds.

At the seven-level steel-and-glass building with 250,000 sq.ft. of floor space, the Vietnam War, the Civil Rights Movement, the alternative press and Woodstock come alive. Memories, they say, get submerged with the flood of time but they surged to the surface as we walk through the galleries — 15 of them to be precise. Suddenly, the song If you are going to San Francisco (the 60s song that was the rallying cry of the hippy counter-culture and anti-war movement in the U.S.) started to buzz in my head. I find myself fighting back a tear as I chance upon a photograph in the Pulitzer Prize Photograph Gallery: a black-and-white image of a little boy asking a guard why he had to get back behind the security cordon of a military parade. There are many other images that beckon and emotions that threaten to surface.

The adage ‘stale news is no news’ does not hold good here. And today’s Front Pages Gallery displays the front pages of newspapers from around the world — including a few from India and its regional press. Over 700 newspapers submit digital images of their front pages each day and of these around 80 are displayed. Indeed, not even a toilet break can get you away from news: the tiles around men’s urinals have little snippets of news gone wrong and clarifications issued by editors. One tile said it all: ‘To err is human, to correct divine.’ And not all news is earth-shattering. What, for instance, is a red dress doing in a glass case? It was worn by a White House reporter who seemed to be the favourite of U.S. President Ronald Reagan. When asked to explain why he seemed to single her out to shoot questions at him, he is reported to have said: “Wear a red dress and you are more likely to be noticed.”

The Time Line, an interactive archive of old newspapers and magazines, some dating back to 1455, would have taken a day, a week, maybe even a month to explore. One parchment in a temperature and humidity-controlled glass case catches my eye: it illustrates a public execution by beheading in a town square.

One panel has a row of lopped off heads with captions identifying who they belonged to. Back to the more recent past, the front page of newspapers that appeared on the day after 9/11 brought back the shock of the event. And of the many tragic stories linked to the collapse of the Twin Towers is one of a photojournalist. While most people ran away from the collapsing skyscrapers, Bill Biggart ran towards them with his cameras only to perish in the debris. The two mangled cameras he used to record the events of the day and the images recovered from them are displayed in a glass case.

Biggart’s story is in many ways the central theme that runs through the Newseum: of the perils journalists face. In one corner of the museum is the mangled car in which investigative reporter Don Bolles was killed by a bomb placed under it.

In another corner is a bullet-ridden van from the violent streets of Baghdad. We punched in ‘India’ on a keyboard at the Journalist Memorial Gallery and the names and images of journalists who lost their lives in the line of their work popped up. There were many. If only we had the time we would have loved to check in at the Interactive Newsroom where visitors get to play the role of editors, reporters and anchors. But the real world outside the museum beckons; a world in which events were unravelling and there was no knowing which one would hit the headlines.

Gustasp Irani is a travel writer and photographer.