Talent is way overrated. The winning formula is a mix of passion and perseverance, as Angela Duckworth observes in her book

He’s a born musician. She has a way with words. He’s a natural at tennis. She’s a gifted dancer. Statements like these are often bandied about by parents and well-wishers. As adults encourage children to follow their passions, such statements extol talent while downplaying effort. Many assume that talent is an innate gift dispensed to children. But, as social psychologist and MacArthur Fellow Angela Duckworth poignantly points out, “Our potential is one thing. What we do with it is quite another.”

In her bestselling book, Grit: The Power of Passion & Perseverance, Duckworth dissects the concept of grit into two components. She defines passion as being consistent in your goals over an extended period of time. We typically equate passion with how intensely we love something, but Duckworth points out that consistency trumps intensity in terms of getting us through to the finish line.

However, we may define that line for ourselves. So, if a person starts playing the violin and says that she loves her classes immensely, but gives up after a year saying she prefers art to music, she will not qualify as passionate as her interests have changed in a relatively short period.

Perseverance, on the other hand, refers to the effort a person is willing to invest in a long-term goal. Steadfastly practising for two hours daily, for five consecutive years, is clearly a sign of being able to persist. Thus, as Duckworth and her colleague Patrick Quinn write in a 2010 issue of Journal of Personality Assessment, “Grit entails the capacity to sustain both effort and interest in projects that take months or even longer to complete.”

While Duckworth acknowledges that talent also has a role to play in skill acquisition, she says that it is overrated in terms of how far it can take us. One child may learn dance steps much faster than her peers, but her friend, who needs more repetitions to master a step, may over time grow into a more graceful dancer because she invests more time perfecting her leg movements. Even as innate proclivities may help us acquire skills faster, we are unlikely to achieve much in the long-term unless we put in consistent and steadfast effort to hone those talents.

Besides working hard, another signature feature of those with grit is that they don’t let setbacks, either innate or external, hamper their overarching goal.

Duckworth profiles inspiring individuals who are beacons of tenacity. For three years, aspiring cartoonist Robert Mankoff accumulated no less than 2,000 rejection slips from The New Yorker before his first cartoon was accepted in 1977. Over the next three years, he managed to get 65 cartoons published by the magazine. In 1981, he became their contract cartoonist.

Likewise, the celebrated American novelist, John Irving, didn’t exhibit much promise as a student. In fact, his high school English grade was a C-. It was only when his son was diagnosed as dyslexic, did Irving realise that he too probably struggled with a similar issue.

But that didn’t stop him from becoming a bestselling and prolific author. As he struggled to read and write, he “came to appreciate that in doing something over and over again, something that was never natural becomes almost second nature.”

While we may appreciate the role played by grit in a person’s success, can we change our levels of grit? Can a person grow more or less gritty with age? Like most psychological constructs, grit too depends on an interplay of nature and nurture. Even though we cannot alter the genes we inherit, our grit levels are not fixed in stone either.

In addition to gathering systematic data through questionnaires, Duckworth has also interviewed a number of “paragons of grit”. Her research reveals that gritty people have certain commonalities. Foremost, they are deeply interested in what they do. Next, they engage in “deliberate practice,” a term coined by psychologist Anders Ericsson who has studied expertise across varied domains. Deliberate practice involves taking your skill or knowledge to the next level by engaging in focussed sessions with preset goals that target your specific weaknesses. Gritty individuals, as they mature in their domain, cultivate a purpose that is larger than themselves. For example, most sporting champions at the international level say that winning a medal for their country is important for them. Finally, gritty people embody hope. When faced with setbacks, they don’t throw down the mantle. Instead, they try to overcome or circumvent obstacles that may derail them from achieving their goals.

Sport is where we often see grit on display. Gymnast Dipa Karmakar finished fourth at the recently concluded Rio Olympics, but she is not despondent at not winning a medal. Instead, she has already set her sights on winning gold at the 2020 Games.

Star badminton coach P. Gopichand’s comments suggest that he fosters grit in his protégés. As reported in The Hindu (August 23, 2016), he says, “So, when we look back, it is not just about whether you have won a medal or not. What is important is whether you put your heart and soul into it.”

In order to imbue his players with a larger purpose, Gopichand would apparently ask P.V. Sindhu and K. Srikanth to sing the national anthem before every match. Evidently, this coach understands that skill in badminton has to be accompanied by a gritty self in order to make it in the world of sport. Small wonder that he has mentored so many stellar players.

Aruna Sankaranarayanan is director, Prayatna: Centre for Educational Assessment & Intervention.