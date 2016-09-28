SLIDESHOW

Drawings from India


Sep 28, 2016



More slideshows in these sections

Please Wait while comments are loading...

1.  Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
2.  Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
3.  Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters,
      or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text.
      (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
4.  We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
5.  Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Get News Delivered To Your Email
Please enter a valid email address.
Kindly confirm the Newsletter subscription by clicking the link that your have received by email

NEVER miss any latest news! we will have it delivered to your inbox!

Please enter a valid email address.
Newsletter has been successfully subscribed.
In School
WORKOUTABLES - A PGG QUIZ

Here’s September’s last workoutables

Do you also consider yourself to be an expert at solving rebuses? Why not try making them then! Send in your entries torebuscorner@gmail.com and the best ones will be featured here. Do include your name, class, school and location.

Rebus 1298

This rebus was suggested by S.Mani Shankar of class 11, B.M.D. Jain School, Vellore. Do you also consider yourself to be an expert at solving rebuses? Why not try making them then! Send in your entries torebuscorner@gmail.com and the best ones will be featured here. Do include your name, class, school and location.

Rebus 1297

Artist’s rendition of International Cometary Explorer (ICE) approaching Comet Giacobini-Zinner.
ISEE to ICE and out
A.S.Ganesh

Getting up close with a comet

Ravichandran Ashwin finished with match figures of 10 for 225.
Monday's Sports reel
A.S.Ganesh

India savour big win in 500th Test

more »

O
P
E
N

close

Recent Article in Young World

P. Siva, VII, Government High School, Perambalur

25YT_DRAWINGS FROM INDIA part II