Existing practices in the Revenue, Disaster Management, and Town and Country Planning departments need to be improved, says G Shyam Sunder

The Union Territory of Puducherry has certain facilities for the online verification of property values and land records. Guideline values for all properties in Puducherry can be verified online as well.

Conversion rates applicable in Puducherry

1 hectare = 2.471 acres or 100 ares

1 acre = 43560 sq.ft.

1 are = 1076 sq.ft. or 100 centiors

1 cawnie = 53 ares and 50 centiors (or) 100 kuzhi

1 kuzhi = 576 sq.ft. or 16 veesam or 53.50 sq.m.

A unique system of noting subsequent registered document numbers in previous parent documents is followed only in Puducherry for the easy tracking of the title link. Apart from this facility, the registration department has to make many changes. Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and Kerala have a call centre number exclusively for the department and in a few states such as Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, property encumbrance details (index details) can be viewed online. Although Puducherry has been issuing computerised encumbrance certificates since the year 2006, the details can’t be viewed online.

Scanned certified copies of documents from the year 1985 are available online in the Maharashtra. Since 1999, the facility is available in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana as well. Tamil Nadu is the only state that has a facility for the verification of details of the power of attorney executed on or after 01.11.2010 in the encumbrance certificate.

A facility for booking appointments online had been introduced in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, and Tamil Nadu. A similar facility can be introduced in Puducherry as well.

In Tamil Nadu, land layouts and building approvals sanctioned by DTCP and CMDA are available online. Puducherry must follow suit and ensure building permits issued by the appropriate authorities must be computerised.

A detailed land use map for all cities, municipalities, and villages (survey number wise) in Puducherry must also be uploaded online in a phased manner.

The writer is a Chennai-based advocate and author of ‘Property Registration, Land Records and Building Approval Procedures Followed in Various States in India’