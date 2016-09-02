It can be extremely profitable for those who do their homework, says Kishor Pate

The understandable tendency of most property investors in India is to focus on the cities that they actually live in. This is because they are already familiar with which locations see the highest demand and who the reliable and reputed developers are. Also, most people will have a fairly broad network of people within their city who can advise them on potential property investments.

Yet, the Internet has opened up the larger real estate playing field in India more than ever before. A simple online search involving the keywords ‘buy home’ or ‘buy property’ will yield thousands of results from across the country. And the trend is no longer limited to people who own computers - rapid smartphone penetration has opened up the Internet to a staggering number of people today.

According to a survey by an online portal, the availability of user-friendly apps and improved website designs have led to mobile-based property searches growing three times faster than PC-based searches.

This survey also established that real estate searches in Tier II cities, which have seen very fast smart phone penetration over the last few years, have grown 1.3 times over the national average. In other words, a larger number of geographies than ever before are drawing the attention of property investors.

But how advisable or even safe is it for a non-resident to make a real estate investment in a city that he or she is not familiar with? This question becomes even more important when one considers that the best prospects in terms of lower property prices and better appreciation are in such a city’s emerging corridors rather than its established real estate precincts. The first thing such a prospective investor needs to do is establish what kind of demand is driving such a location.

The primary driver for residential demand is job creation - if an identified city, town or periphery is seeing a lot of demand for homes from people who are attracted by a good job market, then it can be said to be a good residential property investment bet. The other important variable is affordability. Quite a few non-metros as well as peripheral areas of larger cities currently qualify on these parameters.

One of the aspects to be fully investigated is the reliability and market standing of developers active in such markets. Though the recently announced Real Estate Regulation bill will eventually weed out all fly-by-night operators, the fact is that many unscrupulous developers have historically been active in emerging locations. Such developers may not have obtained all necessary clearances for their projects or even have clear ownership of their plots.

They may also engage in shoddy construction, and often lack the capitalisation to see their projects to timely completion. Buyers are attracted by the lower property rates they offer in order to attract demand.

Due to the high demand driving the real estate market in such locations, however, many reputed developers who have been delivering quality projects on time for a long time are invariably active there. Investors should only patronise such developers so that they can avoid unforeseen risks to their investments.

Property investments in other cities should be done after a lot of research and preparation, but they can definitely be extremely profitable for those who do their homework.

The writer is CMD – Amit Enterprises Housing