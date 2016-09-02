Poor infrastructure development on the outskirts is the primary reason, says Nidhi Adlakha

Chennai’s realty market has fallen in the total number of launches in residential units in the first half of 2016, with a decline of close to 40 per cent over last year. According to a recent report by Cushman and Wakefield, a total of 3,350 units were launched.

While the floods that struck the city last year followed by the 2016 assembly elections impacted the realty market tremendously, another major reason for the slowdown is the lack of infrastructure development. This has further led to low success rates of affordable and mid-end housing projects in peripheral locations.

Poor roads and lack of good connectivity are issues that developers grapple with, says Arun Kumar, Founder and Managing Director, Casa Grande. “A number of projects were affected due to these factors. Scepticism and uncertainty engulfed the Chennai market, with owners anticipating depreciation in their properties, projects getting delayed, and bookings being cancelled.”

It is interesting to note that over a third of the total launches were in the high-end segment. High-end unit launches in 2015 and 2016 have been mainly witnessed in the micro-markets of Adyar, Nungambakkam, KK Nagar, Alwarpet, Velachery, T. Nagar, MRC Nagar, Kilpauk, Vadapalani, to name a few. Average unit sizes for projects are in the 2,500-3,500 sq.ft. range with 3 and 4BHK as the popular configurations. A majority of the projects are standalone structures in central locations with basic amenities, says V.S. Sridhar, Managing Director, Chennai, Cushman & Wakefield.

In this period, a fair share of projects have come up inside the city in areas like Vadapalani, KK Nagar, Nungambakkam, and Sterling Road. In the suburbs, we have seen a revival of the plot/ villa concept, says T. Chitty Babu, Chairman and CEO of Akshaya. “Real estate projects have a long gestation period and six months is not a benchmark. We need to view things from a three to five year time-band to get a correct reading of the market,” he says.

The report also highlights capital value changes in key locations in central and other localities for high-end properties, which have both seen a decline of 7 per cent in one year. Micro markets of Nungambakkam (-3 per cent), Anna Nagar (-5 per cent) and East Coast Road (-6 per cent) registered a decline in capital values in the luxury segment. Quite a few mid-end property locations — Alandur, Ekkaduthangal, Adambakkam, Nanganallur, Medavakkam, Perumbakkam, Pallavaram, 200 ft. Road, Vandalur-Kelambakkam Road — saw a rise in capital values. They registered an annual growth of 18 per cent in the first quarter of 2016. Velachery alone recorded an increase of 11 per cent in capital values.

For suburban locations to develop, a focus on infrastructure development is crucial. Also, the inflated prices of construction material and land needs to be regulated, says Suresh Jain, partner, Atikramya. “If these two factors are controlled and monitored, the cost of houses can drastically come down. Buyers can then purchase a house from Rs. 30 lakh onwards within the city.”

Speaking of the industry’s expected performance in the months to follow, Dr. R Kumar, Managing Director, Navin’s, says apartment prices can come down only if land prices reduce or if the government lowers guideline values. The Real Estate Regulatory Bill and the GST will further lead to an increase of apartment costs. Experts say areas such as OMR, Thiruvanmiyur, Velachery, Porur, Chromepet-Tambaram-Pallavaram belt, Poonamallee, and Madipakkam are bound to witness realty growth in the coming months. The Thoraipakkam-Pallavaram Road, also called the Radial Road, will also witness development, they say.