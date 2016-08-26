Legal Eagle

We booked a 3BHK flat during the pre-launch offer of a reputed builder and paid Rs. 3 lakh as a booking amount in September 2014 with the promise that the flat would be handed over in March 2018. We did not see any progress till September 2015 and decided to cancel the booking. The builder has delayed the refund of the booking amount in spite of him admitting to the fact that he was facing issues to acquire permissions for the construction (which still haven’t been obtained).

My queries are:

1. Is there any provision to take legal action under RERA?

2. Can I demand for a full refund?

Nivedita M

Bangalore

You need not have to wait for the implementation of RERA for claiming refund. There are adequate remedies available to you under the existing laws. You can either file a suit for recovery of money with interest and compensation after issuing a notice to the developer through your lawyer. It is also possible to file a complaint before the consumer forum for a similar relief.