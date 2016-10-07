We list the pros and cons

Building a home isn’t easy. It requires a lot of mind-space and dedicated time. You need to identify an architect and a civil contractor and get the plan of your house in place. You also need to get the approvals from government departments and have all your connections in place — water, electricity et al. And once you start building, be prepared for execution delays, some revisions to plans, and cost escalations.

But when it is done, finally, you’ll have the satisfaction of owning a home that you have created. You will also own the land, the value of which will grow more exponentially than that of any apartment.

Now consider the other aspects of daily life. Your water problem is your own; your electricity problem is only yours; if a pipe cracks, you need to get it fixed; if someone dumps garbage in front of your home, you need to have it cleared, etc.

This is in stark contrast to projects developed by a builder, where initially the developer and later a welfare association manages issues like maintenance, water, electricity, security, compliance, and waste management. In other words, when you buy a home in a developed residential complex, the only things you need to worry about are any fittings and fixture repairs within your four walls. For everything else, you can rely on maintenance. Of course, you pay a fee for the service, usually computed based on the number of square feet you occupy, but that’s hardly a pinch if what you are seeking is hassle-free living.

The third alternative, or the middle path, is custom development of plots in gated communities where the daily chores are managed by a developer or collective, but you can build your home to your design and taste with the assurance of electricity, water and other amenities.

The last is emerging as quite a trend with several localities organising themselves into associations and developers increasing such options.

