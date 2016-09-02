Your property-related legal queries answered by S.C. RAGHURAM, Partner, RANK Associates, a Chennai-based law firm

I own a flat in Chrompet on the ground floor of a building that has four apartment units. There are only three parking spaces available and all have registered owners. As the parking area is common and cannot be sold, I did not buy parking space. Currently no owners occupy the houses and all the three parking are lying vacant. The owners do not permit vehicles being parked in their spots. Am I eligible to park my car in the space?

Venkataramanan Rajaraman

Chennai

The recitals of the relevant documents have to be looked into in order to ascertain how the rest of the three owners ‘registered’ the car parking spaces in their names. If they are shown as ‘garage’ and were part of approved building plans, the same could have been registered in the names of these owners.

If the spaces were open and shown as falling under non FSI area, the same have to be treated as common area and can be used by all the owners on some mutually acceptable arrangement. If the remaining owners are not using it, you can use the same for the purpose of parking.