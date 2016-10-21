Legal Eagle

Your property-related legal queries answered by <span class="ng_byline_name">S.C. RAGHURAM,</span> Partner, RANK Associates, a Chennai-based law firm

I registered with a developer for the purchase of a flat and paid a booking amount of Rs. 1 lakh last year.

I cancelled my registration after a month and the developer also sent his cancellation letter by way of an email to me in January 2016 promising me a refund according to their rules. The developer has not responded to my phone calls or mails since.

How should I proceed? Can I take up the matter with CREDAI?

Chennai

If the Developer is a member of CREDAI, you can approach them for settling the matter amicably. Otherwise, you can initiate proceedings before the Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum for refund of the said amount together with interest, costs and compensation.