I have a joint property with my father-in-law since 2000 for which I have contributed 50 per cent of the finance.

He did the construction for which I have contributed 75 per cent of the required money and for the remaining 25 per cent, he borrowed from one of my sisters-in-law.

In 2007, he borrowed the said amount from me and returned the money back to her and made a MOU stating the exact amount of shares as 75 per cent for myself and 25 per cent for himself.

He got it attested by a notary public but did not get it registered.

My father-in-law passed away in 2009 and is succeeded by his wife, my wife, and her three sisters. I now want to do a settlement and I am facing issues from my sisters-in-law. What will be the proportion of shares to be divided?

Does the MOU have legal value?

Chennai

It is not clear whether the title document of the property reflects the name of yourself and your father-in-law. If so, and in the absence of mentioning of any specific ratio in the document, the holding will be treated as equal while dealing with the property subsequently. If the title document is solely in the name of your father-in-law, your remedies have to be worked out differently. Please consult your lawyer and ascertain the options available to you based on the proof of payments made by you for purchase and construction as well as the terms contained in the MOU executed between both of you.