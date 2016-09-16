Your property-related legal queries answered by S.C. RAGHURAM, Partner, RANK Associates, a Chennai-based law firm

In 1995, my wife and I purchased two plots at Kakkan Nagar, West Velachery (sold by Tamilnadu Slum Clearance Board).

In 2006, they were registered at the sub-registrar’s office in Velachery.

On approaching the Tahsildar office, Taramani, for obtaining a patta, they asked us to obtain a no-objection certificate from TNSCB.

Officials at TNSCB say the taluk office has to issue the patta as all the recorded details would have been transferred to the Tahsildar’s office.

What are the guidelines for obtaining a patta? We are senior citizens and struggling to get this done since 2007.

Chennai

In the absence of any stipulations or conditions contained in the duly executed sale deed in favour of the purchasers, there is no need for obtaining NOC from TNSCB at this point of time. Based on the sale deed and other documents required by the authorities, you can follow up with the Tahsildar having jurisdiction for issuance of patta in both your names.

If it is unreasonably withheld, please consult your lawyer for further course of action.