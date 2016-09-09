Teja Lele Desai on how jewel tones introduced into home decor can add a gleam

If you love your jewels, you’re sure to love jewel tones. Colours that bring alive the shades of rich and gleaming jewels in your home are sure to set your spaces apart.

Just like not every jewel works for everyone, not every jewel tone is right for every space. Choose from luminous shades of sapphire, emerald, jade, ruby, pearl, amethyst, onyx, tiger eye, topaz and lapis. Think your decision through because you are using a bold saturated hue that will stand out.

Here are a few tips:

l Create an opulent entryway by laying down a jewel-coloured rug in the foyer. Watch it light up with the gem tone.

l Pair your jewel tones with neutrals for maximum impact. You can also juxtapose them with colours of similar intensity for stand-out décor.

l A jewel colour lends itself extremely well for an accent wall. It draws attention and pulls the eyes away from any flaws in the room.

l Try using another contrasting or complementing jewel colour as a secondary colour. But balance the colours out by pairing with wood/metal furniture.

l Try painting your ceiling in a rich jewel colour. Accented ceilings are big and this will ensure that the room doesn’t feel hemmed in.

l Create a drool-worthy chest of drawers by painting over an old one with high-gloss jewel paint. It’s sure to draw all attention, whichever room you put it in.

l Give your bedroom a royal look by opting for bedlinen in a jewel shade. Ensure that it’s high thread count so that it feels luxurious.

l If you’re looking for an easy way out, a jewel tone piece of art, print or poster, will add colour and style.

l Looking to make a style statement? Pair jewel colours in accents and accessories to create a kaleidoscopic and attractive multicolour design .

l Wary of using these bold colours? Take small steps and use in a tiny space such as a hallway, powder room or home office.

l If you can’t imagine living with emerald on your walls, consider small accents in a neutral palette. Chairs, ottomans, headboards, throws, lamps and vases can add colour.