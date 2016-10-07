Low seating options for every room

Sofas and poufs are all very well, but when it comes to kitting out a room for an ethic, boho vibe, nothing works better than floor seating. In India, floor seating has been a part of life for centuries; we believe that the floor connects people to the earth and its energy. But naturally, we tend to revisit the concept of floor seating during the festive season.

There’s more to floor seating than just a few XL cushions tossed on the floor. Curating your low seating and ensuring it complements the rest of the room will give your space a casual and comfortable vibe. Mix low seating with regular height seating to ensure that your room doesn’t resemble a boho chic den. If you style your low seating options to match the other seating in the room, you could well have a chic space!

If you’re looking to stay all low, we suggest setting your low seating options around a low table to create an intimate feel. This pulls together the look, gives the seating a sense of purpose and makes it easier for guests as they have a table to lean on. Try this in an informal living room, the family lounge or as an option to the regular dining room.

A low seating arrangement with a back lends itself well to a reading nook. Just push it into a corner, add lots of colourful and comfortable cushions and – if you like the idea – top the vignette with a canopy to create a cosy feel. You won’t want to get out of the reading zone!

Contemporary designs also offer a range of seating options that are low but also have legs. These tend to have a more ‘formal’ feel than seating that rests on the floor. Slip in a low table between two such seats for greater impact. This look is ideal for the hallway or entryway.

If you’re looking for a mix, place a regular sofa on one side of the room, plonk a medium-sized coffee table opposite it and add a few colourful floor cushions to create a contemporary Indian vibe. This also lets you increase sitting space with the addition of a few more cushions. Perfect for when you throw a party!

A low divan is ideal to set against a wall, be it in the living room, a dead area in the dining room or the children’s room. Piled with vibrant throw pillows and a couple of bolsters, it’s the perfect place to peruse the morning papers or take an afternoon snooze. When guests drop in, it turns into a bed.

Floor seating can be worked anywhere in the home. Pile thin mattress-style cushions around the verandah, toss a few colourful throw pillows, add colourful sheers and potted plants to create a haven that you can relax in. Don’t miss a low coffee table and some pretty lighting that will create a buzz in the evening.

Experiment with floor seating options from around the world - Moroccan embroidered cushions and poufs that add a touch of the exotic, Thai triangle pillows that seem to have been created for small spaces and Scandinavian-style low knitted poufs that combine comfort anwd minimalism.