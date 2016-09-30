Brighten up your home this Diwali using these tips by Teja Lele Desai

Lights, colour, flowers, fragrance, incense…everyone’s favourite festival is almost here. Everyone loves the festive season – the planning, the feel, the cheer and yes, the shopping. But when you ready to put your best face forward, shouldn’t you ensure that your home does too?

These easy tips will have your home festival-ready:

Revisit the front door

What’s the first thing that people who come to your home see? The front door, of course! Why not make it more welcoming instead of having people stare at the regular black or brown stolid piece?

If you’re not into statement or fancy doors, why not have your door make a welcoming statement? You could also opt to paint it a vibrant colour that sets the stage for a bright home.

Go for gold

Silver and rose gold may have their moments in our life, but when it comes to the festive season, nothing can beat gold. This luxe hue is the colour of success, achievement and sophistication so go ahead and use it across the home.

Replace the regular cushion covers with golden ones, get in a metallic vase or replace your wooden nesting tables with a set of sleek glass-and-gold ones.

Dress up the ceiling

The most neglected part of every home used to be the bathroom. These days, it’s the ceiling.

But this expanse can be prettied up to add colour and style to your home. Add rafters, panels, medallions or sheets to dress it up stylishly. Or else, just paint it over with high-gloss paint. It’s sure to draw everyone’s eyes upwards.

Invest in a statement rug

Be it a bright Chevron rollup or a Kashmiri silk carpet, whatever your choice may be, now’s the time to invest in a great rug. Apart from adding colour and style to your room, a rug can help anchor all the disparate pieces of furniture to create a cohesive look.

And winter’s going to follow the festive season, after all, so you can keep the rug in place.

Layer the

curtains

This is the easiest way

to make over a room. You can either switch your curtains, room to room, or keep them as is. Buy sheer curtains that will complement your existing lot and slide them over the first set. It makes your room look layered, cohesive and much more stylish. DIY-ers can pick up cheap georgette or chiffon at the cloth market and transform it into pretty sheers! You can even slide them

between the pair if you feel

layering isn’t

working.

Get a sparkly chandelier

The festive season is associated with lights and decorations. Set the stage for all the festivals to come with a brand new chandelier.

If you pick a crystal one, it may just turn out to be the show-stopper of your living room.

But if you aren’t into Hollywood glam, there are plenty of eclectic chandeliers on the market. Choose one that complements your home and your personality.