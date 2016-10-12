Vijayawada-based Gayatri impressed with her vocals.

Sri Kartikeya Gana Sabha organised a three-day ‘Yuva Pratibha Sangeetotsavam’, an annual event that showcases vocal and instrumental proficiency amongst the youth. This three day event was held at the Main Hall, Kowtha Swarajya Vihar, Padmarao Nagar, Secunderabad. The fest opened with a violin solo by Vishnubhotla Sreepoorna Gayatri Sivani of Vijayawada. She was accompanied by Omprakash on mridangam and Ravikumar on ghatam.

The twelve year old opened the concert with Mysore Vasudevachar’s varnam in Kadanakutuhalam and followed it with Sidhi Vinayakam in Mohana Kalyani of Muthiah Bhagavathar. The krithi rendition was clean and was pepped with a brief but very interesting swarakalpana. The next one was Prakkala Nilabadi in the raga Kharaharapriya of Thyagaraja. The raga delineation, which had all the important sangathis was very good. The swara passages and the melody filled gamakas had clarity in presentation. Neravu at the line Tanuvuche Vandanamu was very emotive and has successfully reflected its sahitya bhava. Swarakalpana was done in vilamba and druta kalas. The swara sancharas were also done in tisra gathi to perfection. She has an enviable bowing technique. If one were to listen to her with eyes closed, one would think that this play is from a mature artiste, not by a 12-year-old girl.

Sri Guruguha in the raga Sudha Saveri of Muthuswamy Dikshithar was the next choice before she took up the main piece of the concert Sarasaksha Paripalaya in the raga Pantuvarali of Swati Tirunal.

The raga expansion was very relaxed and methodical in improvisation. The swarakalpana at 'Bhamini' line was done in two speeds. It was a treat. She holds a great promise as an artiste.The concert concluded with a tillana in the raga Desh of Lalgudi Jayaraman.

Sankaran Namboodri’s concert

This year SICA invited musician Sankaran Namboodri in memory of musician and musicologist Vinjamuri Varadaraja Iyengar for a concert at Ravindra Bharati. He was disciple of mridanga vidwan T.V.Gopalkrishnan who had moulded Sankaran. Vocalists R. Prabhakara Verma and Palghat K.V.Narayana Swamy too were his gurus. He is a top-grade artiste of AIR. His concert

gifted artiste In one word he is ‘purist’. that compare guru with Brahma, Vishnu and Maheswara. This was strange opening but apt as it pays homage to all his gurus. The second one was the unusual prayer to Vinayaka, lord of obstacles. It was one greatest of compositions written on Lord Vinayaka, presented with kalpana swarasto that went wellTo those who follow the text of Thyagaraja compositions and its meaning, it makes one feel Thyagarja compositions are wide apart from the rest.In this kirtana Thyagaraja prays to Srirama saying like he patted a squirrel with his hand with love, he should do the same to him with all affection and shift him from this earthy world. Sankaran sang it with the same spirit of seeking compassion of Srirama. Namboodri is said to have sung . Hence he This is was in praise of Lord Narasimha, fourth avatara of Mahavishnu, calling him Lakshmi Narasimha and seeking his blessings like he blessed his Bhakta Prahlada. He presented raga and swara in this number too.

One notable feature is Thyagaraj’s compositions bring back memories the epic side of Ramayana in his references that add to the luster of the sahitya. Hence they need to be sung with right spirit.