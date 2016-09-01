‘Writing gives clarity’: Sohail Khan

Two years after “Jai Ho”, Sohail Khan is ready with his latest romantic-comedy-sports film “Freaky Ali”. Set to hit the screens on September 9 the cast includes Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Arbaaz Khan and Amy Jackson. Having co-written the film with Raaj Shaandilyaa of “Comedy Circus” fame, Sohail says he can only work on ideas and cannot write the whole film. “I am not full-fledged writer. I share my ideas with co-writers. The film needs a lot of one-liners and that is why we need a professional writer.”

Excerpts:

When a director writes the story for his film how does the process go?

Writing gives clarity. When a writer and director work together at the script level, all discussion are done on paper. Sometimes writer writes the film but is unaware of the practicalities of the direction and how to execute it. But when the writer and director write together, both get a clarity of film and its detailing such as budgeting, location, production and designing. Also when writer gets stuck the collaboration of direction and production team helps him out.

Did you have Nawazuddin in mind while writing the script?

Yes Nawazuddin was in my mind while writing the script; because character is from a small town and Nawazuddin fits the character very well. The character creates an informal atmosphere and at the same time makes you laugh.

Tells us about your working with music directors Sajid-Wajid.

Sajid-Wajid have spent a lot of time with me and their work is good. There is also an emotional bonding. We share a good vibe and they can read my mind now. They are now composing the background music of “Freaky Ali”. We have the same energy level and we synchronize very well together.

What comes naturally to you, acting or direction and why? Also, which director do you admire the most?

Direction. I was not getting good work as an actor and I was not inclined to act just for the sake of it. In the past couple of films I was just working and I did not why and wondered where am I going? I told my family, let me direct and produce films. Of course if there there is a good script I will work as an actor.

I admire Rajkumar Hirani who is the most commendable director for me. That is because he is a real perfectionist and works keenly on his scripts. He started as an editor and has made only four films but his work is evolving at a tremendous speed. I am a big fan of his and I have learned a lot of things from his films.

As a complex art form cinema is not limited to just entertainment as it plays an important role in espousing social causes. How do you see it?

We have had “PK”, “3 Idiots” and “Bajrangi Bhaijaan” that blend of both the important aspects of cinema — entertainment and social cause. It is a dilemma for a filmmaker making a full-fledged film as there is audience who just want to be entertained and then there is also another set of audience who want social messages to be conveyed from the films. When we try to balance this, it leads to unbalance and that is what happened in “Jai Ho”with me. Some people liked it but the majority of the people disliked it. I genuinely believe that the audience is the right judge. And it is our responsibility as a filmmaker to please them. It is valid statement, but it is very difficult to balance a film between these two factors.