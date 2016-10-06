Young Dhananjay Joshi gave a spellbinding performance in New Delhi.

Hindustani classical vocal recital by Dhananjay Joshi from Nanded came as a pleasant surprise to the music lovers of Delhi, who had never heard him before.

Initiated into music by Pandit Kamlakar Parlikar at an early age, Dhananjay came under the tutelage of Pandit Ramesh Kanole of the Kirana Gharana and was later groomed under Pandit Ajay Pohankar. He has made a name for himself in the field of Natya Sangeet too. With his exposure of learning under such learned gurus, Dhananjay claims to have developed a gayaki, essentially his own.

Accompanied on tabla by Mahesh Kanole and Devendra Varma on harmonium, Dhananjay opened his concert with raga Yaman, the most popular and melodious raga of the evening. Preceded with a brief introductory aalap, the traditional composition of Sadarang “Mero man baandh lino...” set to slow Ektala; was given a reposeful and methodical handling with detailed Aalap-Barhat in gradual progression of the swaras till he reached the Taar Shadj and delineated the antara with the same restraint. It was followed by forceful sapat and sargam Taans, released with refreshingly executed melodic sequences.

The chhota khayal was a lovely composition of Ustad Aman Ali Khan of the Bhendi bazar gharana, “sugam roop suhane…” set to the lyrical gait of addha theka and yet another composition of Pandit C.R. Vyas with whom Dhananjay had studied for a short stint. The dynamic mukhda of this composition “Eri na maane Piya...” was adorned with quicksilver taans. Dhananjay, in fact, seemed to have the choicest collection of compositions (bandishes) from all over; which was evident also in his next rendition of khayals and even the concluding bhajan.

Equally commendable was his choice of Bageshri for the next raga, delineated with delightful melodic sequences that sustained the ragas’ basic character throughout the multiple compositions of different flavours. The first composition “Ritu basant tum apni umang so...” set to addha theka of Trital; was rendered in a reposeful manner while the second one “Jo hamne tumse baat kahi….” in Teentala, showcased his playful rhythmic demeanour and the third “Na daro rang mope...” set to drut Ek-tala had the flourish of colourful fast taans, as if sprayed through the pichkari, mentioned in its lyric.

Dhananjay rounded off his impressive recital with a bhajan with a lovely lyric in “Sur charachar chhayo / ghat ghat tumba bana usi ka, aiso naad jagayo...” based on raga Bhathiyar redolent with an aroma of emancipation; reminiscent of the Nirgun bhajans of Kumar Gandharva. The melodic touches of harmonium and the appropriate tabla sangat enhanced the stature of his recital.

With the aim to encourage talented young musicians from across the country, the India International Centre (IIC) has been hosting them in classical music concerts on a regular basis. The only minus point of this concert was the nearly empty hall.