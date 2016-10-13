“Sampoorna Ramayan” uses different dance forms and technology to tell the epic in a refreshing way.

The 60th year is of great significance in Indian ethos; life turns a full cycle yielding way for new beginnings. The Shriram Bhartiya Kala Kendra’s ongoing ballet, “Sampoorna Ramayan”, has also stepped into the rising future, catering to a digital India without losing out on its core content.

Directed by Shobha Deepak Singh, the ballet, an aesthetic mixture of classical dance forms ranging from Mohiniattam to Mayurbhanj Chhau, has a sway over audience across all ages. The story is no doubt aeons old yet retains the virtue to generate applicability and appropriate response to situations arising out of human frailties. The epic story is accelerated through song narration by group dancers breezing in and out of the stage. From Lord Ram’s birth to coronation, post Lanka war and Sita’s return, the turning-points in the life of the protagonist are highlighted making for a crisp and concise presentation. Not a moment of protracted drama but the group dances could well afford to cut short except when continuity in narration is mandatory.

There are a number of scenes and effects that actually place this ballet as a cut above the rest. It also lies in the treatment and aesthetics. For instance, Ravan and his court are in the Yakshagana mode when agitated and in the Kathakali style in the introductory scene. The folk dance suited the common folk of Ayodhya. Sita and sakhis twirl around in Kathak while Ram, Lakshman and others were aptly tuned to Chhau which mirrored their martial, princely status. Many popular myths about Ram (courtesy movies) have been erased with finesse and here we find the prince of Ayodhya as a virtuous son, husband and brother, a benevolent prince-to-be to others and a warrior in time of need in keeping with his Kshatriya dharma, in short a ‘maryada purushottam’, whose qualities are not to be understated. To be able to bring out these characteristics in a dance drama of two hours duration is no mean achievement.

Scenes changed like quick-silver and the use of digital backdrop and lighting techniques served to create artistic props that quite impressed the new-age viewers. The mace, bows wielded by the characters were made of forest produce just as the costumes kept changing with situations which lent keeping the credibility factor of a period drama in mind. The folk dance of the fisherwomen and men on horizontal bamboo slits, heir-apparent Bharat’s pranam to Ram in a manoeuvred slide on the ground, the vanaras (dressed in monkey garb) plonking on the empty chairs amidst audience creating a furore among children, the Mareecha (golden deer disguise) dodging play with Sita, Ravan’s reaction to Shoorpanaka’s grievance, the last moments of Jatayu are something to look out for in this ballet.

“Sampoorna Ramayan” will be staged till the October 28 at Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra’s open air theatre.