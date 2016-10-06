Jayanthi Vaidyanathan’s vocal concert had an impressive accompanists’ support.

Jayanthi Vaidyanathan gave a vocal concert as a tribute to M.L.Vasanthakumari under the aegis of SSSS Bharati at Swathi Hall, DD colony.

Jayanthi was accompanied by KAS Rajan on violin, P.S. Gopalan on mridangam and K. Shyamkumar on kanjira.

She began her concert with Sarasiruhaasanapriye in Nata of Puliyur Doraiswami Iyer. She eneded it with brief swarakalpana.

This was followed by Sarasasamadana of Thyagaraja in Kapinarayani. She then chose Anandabhairavi and essayed it briefly. She sang Dikshitar’s Navavarna kriti Kamalamba that she presented impressively.

Sarasaksha in Panthuvarali of Swathi Thirunal she presented later had brief raga essay and the kirtana part ended with swarakalpana.

Thodi was taken next and it was crispy presentation for the kriti Rajuvedale of Thyagaraja in Rupaka talam. She presented neraval and swarakalpana.

She later sang Chenthane Sada in Kuntalavarali also of Thyagaraja a rare number. Shivakama Sundari in Jaganmohini in rupakam of Gopalakrishna Bharathi was another rare piece she presented with good diction. Parvathi Ninu in Kalagada of Syama Sastry was neatly presented.

The main attraction of Jayanthi’s concert was Sankarabharanam for Akshayalinga Vibho. Komanduri Rajan’s violin support was well measured and the raga responses and swarakalpana bits were well carried by the violinist. Srinivas Gopalan’s mridangam support was well balanced and elevated the number’s appeal. His tani avartanam with half space in misrachapu was a display of his command on the instrument.

Jayanthi concluded her recital with Annamacharya Kirtana Muddugare Yashoda in Kuranji, an abhang of Tukaram in Marubehag and tillana of Lalitha Shivakumar in Valaji.