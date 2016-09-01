I never want to get out of my father’s shadow, says Nitin Mukesh, the renowned playback singer and the son of the legendary Mukesh. He tells S. Shiva Kumar that 40 years after his father’s demise the number of people who sing his songs are only growing

Being born to a legend could be a boon, but can be a bane if you are trying to slip into the same shoes. Nitin Mukesh is however at peace, comfortably ensconced in his father’s looming shadow and basking in reflected glory. He has sung a few songs that have stood the test of time but loves it when people ask him to sing his father’s timeless classics. Here at the invitation of Rotary, Brigades, Nitin turns emotional as he speaks about his father’s untimely demise but whose songs are still hummed as far away as Russia.

It’s ironical that I’m meeting you today, the fortieth anniversary of your father’s death. Time flies.

Time flies. The pain stays. It’s only lessened because it’s shared. Over the years millions of fans have shared the pain. I’m truly humbled by the way people still remember him with so much love. I thought when he passed away that his songs will be remembered for a couple of years. Forty years later, his popularity has only increased. I think it’s great that people even from the current generation sing his songs. They are the ones who keep him alive. It’s such a great feeling that so many make a living out of singing his songs.

You were young when he left suddenly.

There was no warning. We were on a concert tour with Lataji in the USA. He took me for a vacation. He felt uneasy before the concert and asked Lataji if I could chip in. It was a dream come true for me, singing with her. She readily agreed. He was so happy when the audiences loved my singing and asked for encores. He was weeping in the wings out of sheer joy. There was a show in Detroit and he had a cold. Before the show he woke up and sang a few lines to wake me up. He entered the shower and came out breathless. He loved the Ramayana and asked for his copy. He was devout. We rushed him to the hospital. He was getting worse. He saw me weeping and consoled me. He clutched my hand but minutes after he was wheeled in, he passed away. That was his fifth heart attack and he was a diabetic but was very active. He had a sweet tooth and would bribe my kid sister to part with chocolates. We never expect or want a permanent parting.

Is it true that he wanted the show to go on?

No he just wanted me to replace him that evening. I was nervous but excited too. It started in Montreal, then Toronto and finally Detroit too, till he passed away. We were more like friends. When we shared the stage we fought over who would sing his evergreen songs. Everyone who’d thronged the auditorium turned up at the hospital.

Do you think it was his way of paving the path for you? You’d have probably lived in his shadow otherwise.

Providence played a part but I still live in his shadow and never want to step out. People ask if I don’t seek an identity. Nitin is nothing without Mukesh. I’m very proud. I can’t supersede him. My achievement is keeping his name alive. A pat on the back will be when people say he’s a worthy son. That’s what I look forward for this evening too. Lataji continued to take me for her shows. I’m the male singer who’s done the maximum number of shows with Lataji. Life became easy. Strangers my father had helped approached me and offered to return the deed. I told them my family was well protected. I just asked them to pray for my family’s well-being. The day I got a lot of applause in Montreal, Lataji asked me to sing some solo songs. I was mobbed at the end of the show. My father saw this and left. He wanted me to enjoy the moment. He went back to the hotel, called my mother and praised me sky high. I learnt about this only after he passed away.

Tell me, the legacy he left is his voice. It’s good to say you’re Mukesh’s son but was it easy to land songs?

Oh, I’m so glad you asked me. It was not easy at all. Any singer who sang with a nasal twang would be compared to Mukesh. But Mukesh’s son can sing his heart out and people would say, ‘good but not as good as his father’. I probably would have been a legendary singer if I had a different surname. I never minded though. I’ve heard a Mukesh in Surinam and Russia. Nobody can take the place of legends like Lataji, Rafi Saab and Kishoreda. There are great legends in the South like SPB. If I see Yesudas, I’d touch his feet and kiss his throat. I love his songs irrespective of the language.

You also had the privilege of singing a song with Lata, Rafi and Kishore in ‘Kranti’. That’s very rare.

Yes, it is. My portion came last and there was a hundred piece orchestra. Manojji had faith in me. By the time my turn to sing came, Kishoreda would dance in front of me and make faces. Mr. Pyarelal gently admonished me. He didn’t know the truth. It was Lataji who told him that there was a naughty kid in the room. It’s a sign of greatness that all three legends encouraged me throughout.

In those days certain actors were recognised or associated with particular vocal chords. Your father had Raj Kapoor. Did you miss that?

It was painful. By the time I started, anybody sang for any hero depending on availability. One hero in one film had seven voices. It was ridiculous. It’s not that this did not happen previously. Songs were situational and it was teamwork. Today a song has to be inserted. There are great singers today too. What’s missing is the soul. I had such great hopes from A.R. Rahman. I’m dying to sing for him. Ilaiyaraja is another God.

You have a sentimental connect with the Rotary Club. Your father was made honorary member of the American wing.

I am a Rotarion. My father was the founder member of the Rotary club of Bombay, midtown. When he passed away, their circular only had his picture and proclaimed, ‘Rotary loses its pride and gem’. They used to call him a bank. Whenever there was a shortage of funds they turned to Mukesh. Thank you for bringing this up. My father was a hundred percenter as far as attendance was concerned. He attended his last meeting in Montreal just before his death.

You also have a special connect with Bangalore. One of the craziest Mukesh fans by the name of B.S. Chandrashekar resides here.

I came out of the aircraft and called him. Thankfully, he’s in town and will attend my concert. He now spends a lot of time with his son in San Jose. He says his cricketing career came to an end because Mukesh passed away. I have not seen his kind of passion in any other fan.