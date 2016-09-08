Melody and technique balanced

Vocal concert by VJ Lakshmi was marked by interesting gati variations and intricate laya patterns.

Dwaram V.J.Lakshmi hails from the illustrious family of the legendary violin maestro Dwaram Venkataswamy Naidu and is the daughter of late vidwan Dwaram Bhavanarayana Rao. Lakshmi is an accomplished singer of both Carnatic and Hindustani styles.

Her gurus were Pemmaraju Surya Rao in Carnatic music and Pandit J.V.S Rao in Hindustani Music. She holds two Doctorates on Adhyatma Ramayana Kirtanas and great Vaggeyakara Subbaraya Sastri.

With a fine voice and commendable musical depth, she is working as a professor and is the Head of the Department of fine arts in Padmavathi Mahila University, Tirupathi.

Her Carnatic music concert, organised by Andhra Pradesh State Bhasha Samskritika Sangham as part of the weekly cultural program series at the Government Music College, Vijayawada, came as a sumptuous treat for the large audience present.

Lakshmi’s concert was a fine blend of melody and technical excellence. She started the concert with a composition of Tulasi Vanam Bhaja Manasa in Bahudari finishing it with fine swarakalpana.

Next Lakshmi sang a kirtana Saraswathi Namostuthe in Nata composed by her father Bhavanarayana Rao in the style of a pancharatna kirtana which was well received by the audience. Rama Ramachandra Raghava an Annamacharya kirtana in Arabhi and Adi tala (trisra gati) was presented by the singer neatly. This was followed by Syama Sastri’s Marivere Gati in Anandabhairavi with kalpana swaras in gati variations and intricate laya patterns. After singing Oothukkadu’s famous piece Swagatam Krishna, Dwaram Lakshmi took up a difficult ragam, tanam, pallavi the lyric of which was Sri Jayendra Swaminam-Seveham-Kamakshi Priya Putram and presented it with great efficiency showing her command on all manodharmam aspects. The last piece of the concert was Oothukkadu Venkata Venkatasubba Iyer’s Tamil kirtana Alai Paduve Kanna.

The singer was superbly accompanied by P.Nandakumar on violin and Dhanwada Anant on the mridangam.