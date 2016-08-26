Scintillating Odissi dance presentations highlighted the inextricable symbiosis of yoga and dance

Classical dance, in its varied dimensions, epitomizes various aspects of Yoga that helps one gain not just a sound body but also spiritual progress of mind. Titled ‘Yoga in Dance” a scintillating Odissi dance performance held dance aficionados in thrall at Kalabharati Visakhapatnam. Artistes of Bubaneswar-based Rudrakshya Foundation of Bichitrananda Swain performed it well.

Focusing on the aspects of yoga involved in the delineation of chosen pieces of dance, the presentations highlighted the inextricable symbiosis yoga and dance. In an exceptional team spirit and exposition of intricate postures in perfect sync with expressional élan, the group formations in various contexts of narrative and subsequent dissolving into kinetic patterns of footwork were awesome. The performance was remarkable for their aesthetic appeal. In short, it looked like a verse in movement.Terming the intense devotion embedded in the invocatory as an aspect of Bhakthi Yoga the team opened the session with Surya Stuthi. Sun, the source of energy, holds the reins of life on Earth. His pervasive resplendent light sustains life and its progress. His mythological origin of being son of sage Kashypa, his attributes as Divakara, the maker of the day and dispeller of darkness, his Westward journey across the skies on a chariot drawn by seven horses ..all these aspects found appealing expression in artistic execution of this piece. The part of Surya Namaskaram that formed the crucial component of this presentation emphasized the aspects of Yoga involved in it. Laden with bhakthi bhava, the expressional part brought out the lyrical import of the verse rendered for gestural delineation.Hatha Yoga helps gain command over physical body and its co-ordination, suggesting its aspects in exposition of Pallavi, the team performed Pallavi in raga Chandrika Kamodi. With complex choreographic floor designs, the Nritta-oriented movements and intricate interplay of rhythm, slowly and gradually unfolded knitting an arabesque of gracious movement, rhythm and melody.

Another pure dance piece Taal Tarang (waves of rhythm) stood out for its undulating movements in grace and elegance. Danced to rhythmic beat on various percussions like mardal, mridnagam etc, it was reflective of charm, beauty, cadence and style in Odissi.

Bhavani Bhujanga Stotra of Adi Shankaracharya, in its commendable presentation in a captivating choreography unveiled the diverse facets of Goddess Bhavani in her celestial glory and Mahakali Stuthi, that capped the session, portrayed the Goddess Kali in her divergent forms ranging from being repository of trigunas – Satwa, Rajo and Tamas that make or mar one in its application in life to ultimate destroyer of the universe paving the way for the creation anew.

Dancers Mamata Das, Sanjukta Datta Pradahan, Manisha Manaswini, Lingaraj pradhan, Santhosh Ram, Samir Kumar Panigrahi and Sanjeev Kumar Jena took part.

Visakha Music and Dance Academy hosted it in its seven-day annual festival of music dance and drama.