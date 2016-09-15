Veena concert of Bhamidipati Kanaka Durga Prasad appealed to both young and old alike.

VISAKHAPATNAM: Known for being sensitive to the pulse of the audience and an uncanny ability to strike an instant rapport cutting across any divide, consultant radiologist and seasoned veena artiste Dr. Bhamidipati Kanaka Durga Prasad a.k.a BKD presented a concert rich in aesthetics and sprightly in tempo. The exposition of chosen pieces confirmed to the contemporary idiom.

However, it was not a impulsive adaptation of technique but a balanced exposition in optimal measure keeping the harmony of the melody and rhythm intact. The raga essay structure was well designed exploring its inherent charms in its chosen trajectory in all its vitality. Impeccably rooted in tradition, with a good grasp of the lyrical charms of the compositions taken up, Durga Prasad’s interpretative efforts remained robust all through.

He began the concert with Natakuranji varnam and what followed was an aural treat in melody. He then picked up Saranu Siddivinayakam of Purandaradas. This composition in raga Sourashtra set to the cycle of Misra chapu set the tempo for the session and he followed it up with Sobhillu Saptaswara of Thyagaraja in raga Jaganmohini. Laced with crisp swara suit, it radiated the sparkles of saptha swaras. It transmitted brilliance of the composition both in lyrical and musical shades.

Elegant expression

In his delineation of raga Kedaragoula, he dealt with its salient notes making its shades expressive in all their elegance. The krithi for this was Tulasibilwa of Thyagaraja. Raga Hamsanandi in its classy exposition meandered like a soft stream of notes. In a detailed treatment with ragam, neravu and swaram, it paved the way for raga Keeravani, the mainstay of the concert. The kriti for raga Keeravani was Ambavani of Muttiah Bhagavatar. In an exhaustive raga essay, he profiled the raga in its elegant melodic shades and taanam in panchakalyani ragamalika..

M. Surya Prasada Rao lent competent support on mridangam. Department of Music BVK college hosted it in a bid to promote awareness of classical music among youth.