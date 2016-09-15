Universal bahu

Dipika Kakar talks how her character has evolved in “Sasural Simar Ka” and how she got initiated into acting.

Air hostess-turned-actress Dipika Kakar believes in straight talking. The “Sasural Simar Ka”girl talked about her success in reel as well as real life during a visit to the Capital.

Appearing as a lead actress in the show, she feels delighted and talks about the show that is going to take a generation leap of 18 years. This has unfurled a new chapter in Simar’s life. Managing to carve a niche for herself in a very short span of time, Dipika shares her love for cooking and baking while also talking about her passion for dance and fondness for TV serials and acting.

Excerpts:

Describe your journey from being an air hostess to a well known bahu of Indian homes?

I will never forget the period when I was an air hostess. I thing if you are doing the whole training period honestly with a keen focus so it grooms you as a person on a very larger scale. It enhances my personality too. When I decided to come here for the acting career, I had doubt on myself because I never stood up in front of camera before that. I did a lot of dance during my school time on stage. I would just say that I am very lucky that I got my first show within a period of 8 months only. That show made my basics very strong. Undoubtedly when I started the journey of Simar I was lost somewhere because of my new character. Pawan Kumar Sir was there who used to direct our show initially. He was always there for us and he taught me every little thing that I faced in front of the camera. When too many people support you so that your can reach at the top, you do not step back from working hard.

“Sasural Simar Ka” has seen a lot of trolling on the internet? How do you see it?

I just want to say that in our case this goes perfectly true that you hate it, you love it but you cannot ignore it. So, even if you are trolling about it you are talking, you cannot ignore us. So, it's absolutely exquisite.

Now that you are the most sought after Bahu, would you mind playing a valiant role or maybe a vamp? Do you ever want to be a part of Bollywood?

No, definitely not. I am little reluctant for bold scenes; that's the reason I always mention that I am very satisfied with TV. I am not very comfortable doing bold scenes but negative character I would love to do. In fact I did negative role in ‘Sasural Simar Ka’ twice. I enjoyed it a lot.

No, I never aspire to be a part of Bollywood. I am very happy and satisfied with what I am on TV.

In 2013, you have awarded with the most Bhavuk personality in Golden Petal Awards. How do you relate this award with your real life?

(Giggling) I don't shed tears in my real life as Simar does but as a person I am very emotional. Simar has got that award but in my real life I take time to get close to people but if I do then I get connected by heart.

Share your experience working as 'makkhi' in the show. Why did the transition come about?

It just came to me on paper and I did it. That time I just had to give my voice because for that period my character turned into negative and Simar turned into makkhi. I just went blank at that moment when I came to know about the role as makkhi but on the other hand our supernatural scenes were going so good that I didn't want to raise any question. So, I agreed for the role.

I think its mandatory to bring variations in your script in order to make your daily soap much more interesting because you can't show a particular thing for a regular period of 2-3 years. The viewers also get bored of watching the same things for a constant period So, I think we took a good decision at a right time. Also, when we realised that now it's going high we again returns to the social drama. So, transition is good.