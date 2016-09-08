A home is every person’s dream. That is why programmes on building those dream homes have been a staple on Malayalam channels. One programme that has had a steady viewership over the years is ‘Veedu’, a weekly series aired on Manorama News. On air for the last eight years, it is being produced by Tony Jose. In a chat with Friday Review, he talks about conceptualising the show and how it has built up a strong viewership.

Coming on board

Although I have a masters in business administration, I have always wanted to work in visual media. I studied journalism and made ads and corporate videos as a freelancer. I joined Manorama News when it was launched. My first work was ‘Vanitha’. I was one among its four producers. Then came ‘Career Guru’. When I was asked to create an architecture-based show, I came up with six concepts, including a reality show. Finally, we zeroed in on the format of ‘Veedu’.

I have always been interested in the subject, maybe because my father was in the construction field. Also, when our house was being constructed, I was involved in it from scratch to finish. So, I felt that it was a subject that was worth exploring.

The show

In each episode we feature a particular house and its architect.

Viewers are given information about architectural and aesthetic aspects of the structure. Budgetary allocation, the requirements of the occupant, specifications... all these verticals are covered. Very often we find that occupants and architects are at loggerheads with each other, with the latter perceived to be taking advantage of the former. Therefore, from the beginning we have been promoting well-designed structures and their architects so as to bust this notion. We keep changing the format and have had question-answer segments, tips for your home, a section on traditional houses...

Feedback

We are overwhelmed by the reach of the show. Many people write in with requests to feature their homes.

Initially, we had to go around asking people whether we could feature their homes! We are happy that we could promote many young architects. Our biggest satisfaction is that we have been able to create awareness about housing and related aspects.

It is a reality that nobody can match the Malayalis’ craze and passion for homes. They invest their life’s savings on the structure. Often we hear complaints about how the construction cost overshoots the budget. The show tells viewers that if you plan properly nothing can go wrong.

We get a lot of enquiries from non-resident Malayalis. Also, we don’t feature high-end homes only. In fact, we featured a house built at a cost of Rs. one lakh. It is heart-warming when we get requests from economically backward families asking us for guidance.

We were able to kick-start a silent movement where we could encourage many affluent individuals to help construct a house for needy persons.

Memorable spaces

We have featured everything from eco-friendly houses to palatial structures. It was a special moment when we were allowed to feature Kowdiar Palace for a Vishu special episode with the participation of members of the royal family. Another important episode was the one on Varikkassery Mana, a favourite location for Mollywood. We showcased how the Mana has been used in various films, focussing on its history, antiquity and grandeur. We have also featured houses with innovative designs, like one in Idukki built around a rock.

Looking back...

No other person in Kerala might have seen as many homes as I have!

Also, I have had the liberty to enter living spaces of people from all walks of life - politicians, film personalities, business moghuls and the common man.

(‘Veedu’ airs on Manorama News on Sundays at 7 p.m.)