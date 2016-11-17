Tirumurai - the journey continues

The saga picks up from where Dr. Subramaniam left off in the first volume. The background was given in detail in the previous edition. To recap, Dr. Subramaniam and Dunlop Krishnan spent months at the feet of Mahaperiyava, listening to him highlight the specialities of each Kshetram eulogised in Tirumurai. The duo recited the verses with Mahaswami punctuating the flow with his interpretation and information about the places. Subramaniam also got the title Thevara doctor from the sage, an ultimate reward.

This happened 20 years ago and Tiruveezhimizhalai-based Dr. Subramaniam, who fortunately had documented every syllable uttered by Periyava, was pushed to record it by Mettur Swamigal. “Reveal to the world what Periyava said. It is a treasure,” he almost pleaded. So was born the first volume. Received with gratitude by devotees, it has led to the second edition and what wealth of information!

It is more a conversation involving three persons. Periyava literally teases answers and comments out of his disciples, his subtle sense of humour running as a silver thread. The book, a collector’s item, takes the reader back to Periyava’s era, showing glimpses of the Math routine and the affection that the sage and his followers shared.

The proceeds from both books, published by Simsuba Trust, go to Ashwini Public Charitable Trust of Dr. Subramaniam, who serves those who approach him for remedy. “I’m following Periyava’s command. He told me to use my knowledge to cure people of their ailments and not to expect anything in return. If the person can afford it, I accept fees. Otherwise even medicines are supplied free,” he says. The annual expenditure touches about Rs. 15 lakhs, he reveals. Even surgeries are performed and care continues until the patient is completely cured. “I can’t take any credit for all this. I only prescribe, Periyava heals,” says Dr. Subramaniam. He can be contacted at 9443908612.

