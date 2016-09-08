Tipu Sultan’s slippers, his magnificent state tent made of painted Chintz, a palanquin used by Siraj ud daulah and other artefacts at the Clive Museum in Wales reflect the large personal fortune amassed by the Clives from their Indian exploits.

The presence of Indian artefacts in museums, at London, Edinburgh, Suffolk and Glasgow, is well known. But what is less known is that an array of precious articles of great value and importance are found in a museum devoted exclusively to the collection of Robert Clive and his family. The artefacts in the Clive museum is the largest private collection of this kind in the entire United Kingdom. The museum has nearly three hundred items from India that includes ivories, textiles, statues of Hindu gods, ornamental silver items, gold jewellery, attractive paintings, weapons and ceremonial armour. The impressive collection was the effort of two generations of the Clive family, Robert Clive and his son, Edward Clive, both of whom served in India during the early years of British rule . The Clive Museum , in memory of both father and son, is set in Powis Castle in Wales.

Powis Castle is a magnificent medieval fortress located 160 km north of Cardiff, the capital of Wales, a fascinating stretch meandering through meadows and rolling hills. The imposing Castle built on a sprawling 100 acres of lush greenery, has attractive gardens, pools, parklands, deer park and extensive landscape lawns. A note displayed inside the castle tells that Princess Victoria visited this castle as a child with her mother in 1832. The castle has a number of large state rooms, attractive courtyards and majestic halls. The museum was set up after the Castle came under the possession of Edward Clive, the son of Robert Clive when he married the daughter of the Earl of Powis.

Clive of India

The museum contains the collections of both Robert Clive and Edward Clive. Robert Clive, served the British East India Company in several capacities between 1744 and 1767 in India. He was the governor of Bengal twice. But his great fame lay as the victor of the battle of Plassey in which Siraj- ud -daulah was defeated in June 1757. He, therefore came to be known as the founder of the British empire in India. Clive amassed such a large personal fortune from his Indian exploits that his annual income, after returning from India was estimated to be a staggering 234 thousand pounds. He bought several estates and boroughs in England and was sarcastically called by his distracters, the British Naboob. He was conferred with an Irish Peerage, Barron of Plassey before he died in 1774.

During his stay in India, Robert Clive had collected valuable artefacts and curiosities from several parts of the country. All such collections were meticulously shipped back to England and stacked in his Shropshire home which later were moved to the Powis by Edward Clive.

Edward Clive and Henrietta :

The marriage of Edward Clive, the son of Robert Clive with Henrietta Herbert, the only daughter of Henry Herbert, the Earl of Powis in 1784 brought the Clive and Powis families together. Following the footsteps of his father, Edward Clive was appointed as the Governor of Madras in 1798 and Henrietta with their two young daughters, also joined him in Madras. Henrietta who had a great obsession for Indian curiosities widely travelled in south India, including Srirangapatnam and personally collected large number of artefacts.

It was the time when there was fierce rivalry between the British and Tipu Sultan of Mysore and it came to a head at the battle of Srirangapatnam. When Tipu was defeated and killed on 4 May 1799 by British forces led by Arthur Wellesley the future Lord Wellington, his possessions at Srirangapatna were confiscated by the British as spoils of war. Several precious items were presented to Edward Clive, the governor and Henrietta which are seen at Powis today. They include Tipu’s magnificent state tent made of painted Chintz, a gold Tiger- head finials from Tipu’s throne and a pair of attractive Tipu’s slippers, made of gold strings and velvet . A label in Henrietta Clive’s handwriting in one of them reads: Tippoo Sahib’s Slippers.

After Robert Clive’s artefacts were also moved to Powis Castle, the Indian collections became extensive and impressive. There is an amazing ensemble of paintings, sculptures, tapestries and furniture and every item has an intriguing story to tell. Displayed in the gallery, is a marble statue of a cat and snake, got by Robert Clive for his wife Margaret Maskelyne, whom he married in Madras in 1753. A dining set used by the Clives, rose water sprinkler, spice boxes, caskets to hold betel leaves, nut crackers, elephant goad etc. are also seen here. There is a magnificent golden Hukka, smoking pipe, studded with rubies, emeralds and diamonds, that Robert Clive acquired from Lucknow. An exquisite palanquin, used by Siraj ud daulah, is also on display here. Two large Indian cannons on wheels, are perched on either side of the entrance to the castle.

One of the many impressive paintings hung on the walls depict Shah Alam , the Mughal Emperor granting Bengal’s Diwani to Robert Clive with highly exaggerated court scenes in the background. Though in reality, the treaty was signed by Shah Alam sitting at the breakfast table in the tent of Robert Clive in Allahabad.

Edward Clive, on return from India, was made the Earl of Powis in 1804. His son, the second Earl of Powis took his mother’s family name as Herbert and thereafter, his descendants were known only by that name . George Herbert Clive, the 4th. Earl of Powis, the great grand son of Edward Clive, after both his sons, pre- deceased him, bequeathed in 1952, Powis castle and the estates to the nation. George Herbert thus was the last of Edward Clive’s clan.

The Clive museum, managed by the National Trust of the United Kingdom , is but a virtual flipping through pages of history that bring to our memory the most poignant episodes of Siraj ud daulah of Bengal and Tipu, the Tiger of Mysore.