Features » Friday Review

Thiruvananthapuram, October 20, 2016
Updated: October 20, 2016 11:13 IST
Quick five

Stepping into new roles

Comment   ·   print   ·   T  T  
Tiny Tom Photo: Special Arrangement
Tiny Tom Photo: Special Arrangement
TOPICS

arts, culture and entertainment

cinema

television


television

television personalities

Tiny Tom shed his image of a mimicry artiste once he became an actor. He came up sterling performances in films such as Indian Rupee, Pranchiyettan and the Saint, Beautiful, Spirit and Vellimoonga even as he generated laughs with his inimitable sense of humour at various stage shows and television programmes. Now he is enjoying his stint on television, as the host of a talk show ‘Malayali Darbar’ on Amrita TV.

Calling it a dream-come-true situation, Tiny talks to Friday Review about stepping into a new role. Excerpts:

As the anchor

It was my dream to host a talk show. I always wanted to do something that involved a lot of homework, research and preparation. So when this offer came my way, I immediately said yes. I was not sure whether I could pull it off, but then what is life without taking risks?

As an actor I have been continuously trying to prove my range. The roles in Indian Rupee, Pranchiyettan..., Beautiful and the like are the result of such experiments. Another reason for taking up the show was that I myself was getting bored of what I was doing! (laughs)

The feedback

Quite encouraging, I would say. I am going with the flow.

Now that I have jumped into the ocean, the only way out is to swim ashore. There is no prepared script. I know the subject and the challenge lies in engaging participants with sensible, spontaneous humour. I can’t afford to waste even a fraction of a second. My interventions and actions have to be spot on. It has been a learning experience and I am thoroughly enjoying it.

Replacing Maniyanpilla Raju

That was really tough. Actually I agreed to do the show only because he was confident about my ability to pull it off. He has so much of experience. I don’t think that I come anywhere near that.

Even now the audience prefer Raju chettan to me, but, hopefully, they will start liking me as well.

Big screen

I am excited about my new release, Daffadar, directed by Johnson Esthappan, which releases today. I play this 65-year-old ‘daffadar’ (security personnel of the District Collector), Ayyappan. As you all know, the role was meant for Kalabhavan Mani and I was to play his son. But as fate would have it, I was offered the role following Mani chettan’s demise. Although I have played roles with different shades, this is in a totally different league.

As I am a mimicry artiste, it is natural for the audience to think that I have modelled my character on seasoned actors such as Thilakan chettan or Nedumudi Venu chettan. But my reference has been my father.

Another project I am looking forward to is Theeram, directed by debutant Saheed Arafath. Yesteryear actor Ratheesh’s son Pranav is the hero and I am the villain, a policeman, who has no name in the movie.

Changing phases of Mollywood

What makes me happy as an actor is that I have worked with the old and the new generation of the Malayalam film industry. I have been really lucky to be at the right place at the right time.

It is really exhilarating to work with the new breed of filmmakers.

They are so adventurous and I strongly believe that there will be unconventional, path-breaking works coming out in future. Meanwhile, on the acting front, it is a question of survival. After all you have to compete with new actors every week!

(Watch ‘Malayali Darbar’ on Amrita TV on weekends at 9 p.m.)

More In: Friday Review | Features | Television | Metroplus | Thiruvananthapuram
Please Wait while comments are loading...

1.  Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
2.  Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
3.  Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters,
      or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text.
      (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
4.  We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
5.  Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Get News Delivered To Your Email
Please enter a valid email address.
Kindly confirm the Newsletter subscription by clicking the link that your have received by email

NEVER miss any latest news! we will have it delivered to your inbox!

Please enter a valid email address.
Newsletter has been successfully subscribed.

Here’s an opportunity to interact with your favourite artist through the Column, ‘Ask the Artist.’ Send your question with your full name and address to FR_Artist@thehindu.co.in. A chosen few will be answered by the artist and published. The artist is Bharatanatyam exponent Alarmel Valli. Please send in your questions.

Latest in this section

Of divinity and the faithful

The melodies keep coming...

Kuchipudi showcase

Stepping into new roles

Brimming with devotion

Happy days are here

Resurrecting ragas

The price of arrogance

Blast from the past: RAKTHA SAMBANDHAM (1962)

Garland of ragas for M.S.

I was just being myself: Sai Pallavi

Blast from the past: RAKTHA SAMBANDHAM (1962)

Attaining moksha

The sole refuge

Divine incarnations

Connecting hearts

Living in the moment

Srirangam in all its glory

The hunter

An interview with Neha Dhupia



O
P
E
N

close

Recent Article in Friday Review

A cover image of the book

Resurrecting ragas

Nallan Chakravarthi Murthy, popularly known as NC Murthy, is musicologist, vocalist and author of many books, made videos and audios on carn... »