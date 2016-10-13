Heisnam Kanhailal’s works combined great artistry with social relevance, says Diwan Singh Bajeli

He combined two vital creative attributes — practice and theory — that made his works distinctly his own, an art called alternative theatre . To illustrate the theory and practice of his art, he travelled to different regions of the country to conduct workshops. Soon enough, his experiments caught the imagination of theatre practitioners who were in need of fresh ideas and a new idiom. Heisnam Kanhailal, who died on October 6, is acknowledged as a pathfinder of new theatre movement which opposes traditional theatre practice.

Born in Imphal, Manipur in 1941, the theoretical basis of his art is physical theatre which requires minimal props, dialogue and does not require proscenium stage. The body of the performer, its rhythmic movements, human voices and imagery create an artistry that provokes, disturbs, making us conscious for the need to change an oppressive system. In a way Kanhailal’s theatre is anti-establishment. He formed his own group called Kalakshestra in Manipur in 1969, working among common people as well as tribal to project the cultural and political crisis of the people of Manipur. In his illustrious creative journey, a great artist and his wife Sabitri contributed immensely to create theatrical works of great artistry and social relevance.

As far as his physical theatre is concerned, he evolved it while working with Badal Sircar. His production of “Tamnalai” (The Haunting Spirit) was an experiment to negate the element of illusion of reality in the theatre. Transforming the written text into a performance text, the action becomes a web woven by a single vital force. In the course of this experiment, Kanhailal and Badal Sircar came close. In his own words, “For the next couple of years, the intimacy continued. Critics claimed that Badal Sircar was the mentor of Kanhailal. True, because of our intimacy we could learn from him vital areas of his theatre tradition. One, re-building the body of the performer – the reconditioning method; the other social experience of theatre as ideologically perceived by him – theatre as the social action to create socio-political awareness.”

Indeed Kanhailal’s theatre makes us socially, politically and culturally aware of the need to change an anti-people system, though he believed that theatre alone cannot bring about revolution.

In his opposition to traditional theatre, he expressed his strong views about it in one of his interviews. He said: “Westerners simply love to see this traditional theatre, and rate it as the work of genius…basically works to meet the art consumer’s demand in the global market. It encourages commodification.”

For his contribution to enrich Manipuri theatre in particular and contemporary Indian theatre in general, he received several prestigious awards, including Sangeet Natak Akademi Award for direction in 1985. He was conferred the Padma Bhushan this year.

Expressing his views of the art of Kanhailal, Bharat Ratna Bhargava, an eminent critic and writer, says, “Though Kanhailal had close association with Badal Sircar, they had different approach to the production of plays. Sircar’s emphasis was on the projection of thoughts while Kanhailal evoked intense emotions with a variety of shades. For Badal dialogues are main expressive means, Kanhailal used minimal text. He adopted the device of human voices for theatrical effects, creating myriad sounds and imagery to express deeper multiple human emotions. Badal remained strict to his kind of theatre presentation in the open spaces, Kanhailal staged his plays in the open spaces as well as on the proscenium stage, exploring all possible expressive means of the proscenium to evoke the right kind of emotional impact on the audience.”

A playwright, director and theoretician, Kanhailal produced many outstanding plays over the years, among these included “Memories of Africa”, “Nupila” and Rabindranath Tagore’s “Dak Ghar” (The Post Office). “Memories Of Africa” begins with a poem by Manipuri poet Samarendra. It is an intricate piece of imagery, sounds, music, rhythmic flow of action and poetically intense body language marked by ebb and flow of emotions of humanity oppressed by state violence. It is a metaphor that reflects agonized world of the people of Manipur and their crisis of identity.

Talking about “Nupila” (women’s war), he said, “One hundred women working in the Manipuri market which is in the heart of the town participated. It is a kind of celebration of the feeling of the women of the world.”

In the production of this play presented at the Delhi’s Kamani auditorium with Sabitri in the lead role projected image of the eternally oppressed women. We watch her naked back which is transformed into an imagery of protest against oppression of women and the people by an anti-people state apparatus. The striking image she created continued to haunt the audience for a long time.

Again, “Dak Ghar” staged at the Kamani auditorium was truly a work of theatrical art to be remembered. Sabitri in the lead role of Amal, the invalid child, revealed consummate brilliance of her acting, marked by Chekhovian lyricism imbued with pain and suppressed desire for liberation.

An innovator of the alternative theatre rooted in the soil and social reality of Manipur, Kanhailal’s theatre depicts the dialectical antagonism between the oppression and resistance.

Expressing his belief in Ernst Fischer’s theory of art, he once said that he had faith in man as “the creator of social reality” and in the arrival of a new dawn when “springs of creative power will gush forth.”