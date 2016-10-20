A three-day festival organised by Pracheen Kala Kendra in Chandigarh saw fine vocal and sitar recitals.

Chandigarh was not known for its classical music concerts, but gladly that is changing now. Recently, at a three-day festival in the city, it was not just bhangra and “balle balle” but also thumri, tappa, jod and jhala! Set up in 1956, Pracheen Kala Kendra is celebrating its Diamond jubilee by a series of concerts all over India, not just in its centre at Chandigarh.

“Legends of Tomorrow”, a three-day festival concentrating on young maestros under the age of 45 featured vocal and sitar recitals. Kathak exponent and the brain behind the Kendra, Shobha Koser, said a festival featuring sarod greats was on the cards too.

The venue was the Punjab Government’s Kala Bhawan auditorium. A charming hall, built on the semi-circular design , the hall is ideal for small musical gatherings and plays. The festival started with Banaras gharana vocalist Dr Rita Dev, who is now based in Agra. Rita started with a vilambit ek taal khayal “paiyaan tori laagu” in Aiman Kalyan, followed by “na jaanu kaise preet” in Teen taal. Her spontaneity in reaching the “sam” was an unexpected delight — nowadays artists tend to only present pre-rehearsed pieces. Thumri, however, is clearly her forte, with the emphasis on bhava and her Khamach “saachi kaho mose bateeyan” was beautifully rendered.

Rita has a charming stage presence, with a (not so usual nowadays!) participatory generosity extended to her concert accompanists — Ustad Akram Khan on tabla, and Paromita Mukherjee on harmonium, both of whom excelled.

Shakir Khan, son and disciple of Ustad Shahid Pervez on sitar lived up to audience expectations, being a sixth generation musician of the famous Imdadkhani gharana. He played Jhinjhoti, a favourite of the gharana, a brief alaap before proceeding straight to four gats in the raga in four different taals. His lightening fast taans, impeccable meends, ultra fast jhala — all thrilled. On tabla was Ustad Akram Khan, who as usual enhanced the overall concert experience. Shakir ended with a Pilu, in which he also played a magnificent gat composed by his grandfather.

The next day featured a sitar recital by Adnan Khan from Delhi, representing the Delhi and Kirana gharana. He chose the somewhat more unusual Shudh Kalyan, instead of Aiman Kalyan, in which he presented an elaborate alaap, jod, and ulta jhala. His delicate use of the teevra madhyam and nikhad was aesthetic. The vilambit gat which followed could have been in Madhya laya as the alaap had already covered unfolding the raga extensively. Adnan’s khand-meru taans, gamak, and layakaari were most enjoyable. On tabla was Punjab gharana’s Avirbhav Verma, who also impressed. The next piece was an Afghani dhun popularised by Ustad Rais Khan, which however somewhat failed to captivate. Adnan deservedly got a standing ovation.

Dr Meeta Pandit of the Gwalior gharana sang a Gwalior favourite Malgunji, a combination of Bageshwari and Rageshwari. Her bada khayal was in Ada Chautal, which is not so commonly heard these days. Tarana has always been a speciality of her family, and Meeta sang an ultra fast tarana with her customary aplomb. The sawal jawab with Mithilesh Jha on tabla was much appreciated by the audience. Her next item was a short tappa in Khamach, the ever popular “chaal pehchaani”. Tappa is again a Gwalior specialisation and being sung in the Punjab from where it originated was particularly appropriate, as Meeta herself put it. Her mastery on this form was clearly visible. She ended with a somewhat prosaic piece in Pahari.

The concluding day featured the talented Arshad Ali of Kirana gharana, accompanied by Ajrara gharana’s, Zaheen Khan and on the sitar Dhruv Bedi, disciple of Pandit Buddhaditya Mukherjee accompanied by Zuhaib Ahmed, again of Ajrara gharana.