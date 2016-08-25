The poet’s work never ends

In a documentary, Jorge Luis Borges reveals that writing is to transform what is continually happening around us into symbols which can last in a man’s memory. Sudhamahi Regunathan takes notes

Literature is full of symbols and suggestions. Argentinian writer, Jorge Luis Borges (who would have turned 117 on August 24 this year, had he not died 30 years ago), revels in them.

The documentary on him begins with an inspiring sentence that tells us that Borges found fame only after he turned 60 and by then he had turned blind (a genetic problem that his father had and he inherited). But then he had found worldwide fame.

He says in an interview in another clip, “…the life of a writer is a lonely one. You think you are alone and as the years go by, if the stars are on your side, you may realise that you are at the centre of a vast circle of invisible friends whom you will never get to know, but who love you. And that is an immense award.”

Borges began writing when he was still under nine years of age and describes writing thus, “The task of art is to transform what is continually happening to us; to transform all these things into symbols, into music, into something which can last in man’s memory. That is our duty. If we don’t do it, we feel unhappy. A writer or any artist has the sometimes joyful duty of transforming all that into symbols. These symbols could be colours, forms or sounds. For the poet, the symbols are sounds and also words into fables, stories and poetry.”

It is exciting as one unravels the symbols he has created: dreams, creation of another self and tigers… Borges had fears and fantasies from childhood and they are seen repeatedly as patterns in his books. He feared the presence of another self reflected in the polished surfaces of the furniture. He feared the mirror would one day reflect a face and it would not be his! So he writes, “…I ask myself what whim of fate made me so fearful of the glancing mirror…mirrors in metal and the masked mirror of mahogany, that in its midst of red twilight hazes the face that is gazed on as it gazes…they prolong this hollow unstable world…”

Borges’s mother, says the documentary, took him to the zoo very often and he chose to watch the tigers and he says, “Childhood passed away and tigers and my passion for them grew old but still they are in my dreams. And so as I sleep some dream beguiles me… and now that I have unlimited power I am going to cause a tiger…” And then the author laments his powerless desire with an exclamation, “Oh such incompetence!”

His famous story, “The Circular Ruins”, is the story of how a man comes to a circular temple ruin in which the tiger was worshipped. Here, he realizes his main purpose is to dream and with his dreams he creates a son part by part, emotion by emotion. He cares for his son and soon has to send him out into the world. But then fear comes when he hears of fire in the place where his son is. Fire alone can unveil the fact that his son is not real but dream-born, for a dream born son will not be burnt by fire. He does not want his son to be hurt with this revelation. Soon, however, the hero faces fire himself as it comes chasing him and finds to his surprise….he too does not burn… somebody’s dream-born?

“Language,” says Borges, “is an artificial system which has nothing to do with reality. Reality is a combination of perceptions, emotions, feelings, distractions, dreams and surprises. That is reality. Language on the other hand is a rigid system with different rules that we must obey…” As many imageries come alive with Borges, one can understand him when he says , “The work of a poet never ends. It has nothing to do with working hours. You are constantly receiving things from the external world. These must be transformed and eventually will be transformed. This revelation can appear any time. A poet never rests. He is always working even when he dreams.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_krRAietcTI

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y8kPcas3z_c