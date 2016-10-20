Hyderabad gears up to tap talent from AP-Telangana.

The ‘MS Subbulakshmi Award 2016’ is a tribute event to the iconic singer, hosted by The Hindu and Sa Re Ga Ma, dedicated to her fans across the globe. Celebrated in her memory, this will be presented to young Carnatic vocalists. A fitting tribute to the queen of Carnatic music, who was admired and adored across the world not only for her divine voice but also for her generosity and simplicity, this award will provide an apt platform for budding singers around the country.

Listed below are the finalists of the Hyderabad edition of MSS Award 2016. The regional finals for Hyderabad will be held on October 22, 2016 at Ravindra Bharathi, Hyderabad.

The winner of AP and Telengana Regional finals would earn a place in the grand finale to be held at Chennai on November 13.

Boddupally Shankar Aditya

Winner at the state level classical music competition conducted by Govt. of AP across music college in 2009, he has performed at renowned sabhas and at various cultural events.

Mula Srilatha

Graded All-India Radio artist who has won several awards in various competition held across the country.

Karthika Anagha

Senior scholar in music awarded by Ministry of Culture, Govt. of India. Recipient of Balashri Award, a national level recognition.

Tejas Mallela

Awarded Best Young Vocalist by Madras Music Academy in 2003. All India Radio A- grade artist in violin and B-grade artiste in Carnatic vocal.

Ramya Kiranmayi Chaganti

Received Best up-and-coming artiste award from Sangeetha Vidwat Sabha and Visakha Music Academy, Graded All-India Radio artiste.