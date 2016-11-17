The amount of money a producer spends on a star is a story in itself; often for an actor who cannot guarantee success

Three Kannada films starring superstars have hit the theatres in the past couple of months. One broke even and failed to make profits purely because it was long in the making thanks to terrible planning. The second film’s success was stunted because of unwarranted controversies and the third was limping when it was shot down by demonetisation. The queues outside banks these days are the kind that producers fantasise about for their films! One superstar is insisting his film complete a one hundred day run even though the theatre rent is much more than the ticket sale which obviously burns a huge hole in the producer’s pocket. He’s sympathetic that the producer has not made money and wants to compensate by starring in his next production but has hiked his salary substantially! The amount of money a producer spends on a star everyday after paying them a fat salary is a story in itself. One star recently visited theatres to promote his film in nearby cities and asked for transport expenses.

Why do producers pay an astronomical amount to a star who cannot guarantee success? Yes, his mug in the posters can pull in crowds but only till the first few shows after which the quality of the film will decide. To be very frank, one can sense that audiences are tired of the so called tried and tested ingredients. These are times when breaking even is considered success! There are no logical parameters for a star’s pay packet that keeps heading northwards irrespective of the fate of his previous film.

For a brief period, it was equated to the telecast rights that it fetched. Now TV channels have become wiser and the price paid has taken a nosedive. “We realised rather late that we don’t earn half of what we pay even after five years,” confessed a programme head. In fact stars have had to cajole channel heads and promise to appear in shows for their films to get decent rates. Stars whose films were sold for more than 5 crores now have to settle for 3.5 but that in no way has affected their salary. This will not change till producers run behind stars rather than sensible content and pay them a premium to jump the queue of other bidders for express call-sheets. Like in the West and even in Mumbai only if the star has financial stakes will he be more responsible for the time taken and the production expenses. Only that can stem the fiscal haemorrhage.

On the flip-side I know directors who want to turn producers for the wrong reasons. Of course there are a few like Mani Ratnam and Gautam Menon who do it for more creative freedom. A friend, the director of arguably the biggest hit in Kannada cinema called me in the aftermath to narrate the script of his next venture. I told him it was pretty ordinary but he said he would make changes and produce the film himself. “Why should I make money for someone else?” was his reason. He had forgotten that he had to knock on several doors before someone flourishing in an alien business had the guts to invest in him. That he struck gold was purely by chance. I tried to impress upon him that the chef at MTR would not be half as successful if he started an enterprise of his own because that’s a different ball-game in itself. The owner or producer is not just someone who provides the wherewithal but also knows how to package and sell. I always believe a creative person should be free of financial fetters. Now my friend is struggling to keep afloat, as director and producer.

Till ‘Mouna Raagam’ Mani Ratnam was in a quandary. I once asked him if his experience with ‘Idhaya Koil’ forced him to turn producer. “I think the best film that happened to me was ‘Idhaya Koil’ because, yes it was absolutely not me. I was tied down. Nothing was mine, the scenes, dialogues or the visuals. After that I decided I’ll never compromise. I had the same problem with ‘Unaru’, my second film. I was dealing with the producers and the censors. It was neither my film nor theirs. It was a learning process. To get creative freedom you have to have a hit under your belt or be very lucky to get the right producer,” said Mani who decided to produce his own films after a few successes. He has fallen but risen quickly and brushed off the bruises. Strangely all this ran through my mind while watching Gautam Menon’s ‘Accham Yenbadu Madamaiyada’. It has those Gautam moments which make you sigh but some parts look as though he’s being choked by a financial lasso as a reminder of the stakes. Gautam’s is a Catch-22 situation. Even if you are the producer the financier’s shadow looms large. Thankfully ‘AYM’ has been declared a hit which will help Gautam’s next. Producers and directors have turned unknown faces into marquee names.

