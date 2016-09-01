The classic comedy of ‘Barrister Parvateesam’ was enacted brilliantly

An excellent theatrical version of popular Telugu humorous novel Barrister Paravateesam of Mokkapati Narasimha Sastry was a big draw at Kalabharati Visakhapatnam. Penned way back in 1924, the novel was so popular when it was published that it saw a celluloid version in 1940 with Lanka Satyam as protagonist. Though that bombed at the box office, its theatrical version first in Hindi in the north and now in Telugu has remained a huge success.

Set against the backdrop of traditional rural Andhra, the eponymous protagonist who is wet behind the ears, seeks to become Barrister at law, for which he has to travel to Britain. It unfolds his troubles and travails in the pursuit of his coveted goal. Parvateesam hails from a prosperous and orthodox family in Mogalturu in West Godavari district. Strong willed Pavateesam leaves home without a word to his parents for London to prosecute higher studies in law. Being unaware of Western ways, he faces umpteen troubles at every turn in reaching London and thereafter in Edinburgh in his endeavour to get familiarized with lifestyle there. Heavily laced with situational humour, the narrative courses through interesting happenings in his life in England, where he even falls in love with a Scottish girl but leaves her honouring their ethnic and cultural divide. Finally he returns home as a level-headed barrister. On seeing the plight of motherland he finds it hard to remain an attorney and enters the freedom fight in the Gandhian way and dedicates his life to the service of the country.

Notwithstanding a taut treatment, the narrative being a novel ran sans a dramatic element for a play, the exceptional brilliance of stagecraft, particularly its light and shade effects complemented by good team spirit and histrionic talents kept the viewers riveted to seats all through.

The play opened with scene of Upanayanam to Pravateesam where he was shown wearing yejnopaveetham with an upper garment on, strange in a scene of orthodoxy. Every scene was reflective of the theatrical acumen of the director.

The way it dramatisaed travelling in train and Parvateesam and the Scottish girl watching a Charlie Chaplin movie excelled in its technical presentation. Poignancy writ well in the scenes of his parting ways with Scottish girl and meeting his parents on home-coming that delineated the emotive shades to intense appeal.

Director T. Sivaprasad breathed life into the character of Parvateesam. Sudheer, Naveen, Rammohan Govind, Asha, Navya and Khasish Bhatia donned their roles with aplomb. Writers Academy hosted the event.