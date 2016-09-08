Shantala Nritya Vaibhava hosted a Bharatanatyam recital by dancers from Dhaka who were exceptional

That there can be no substitute for fine dancing was evident when three Bharatanatyam dancers from Dhaka in Bangladesh- Amit Chowdhury, Zuairiyah Mouli and Shammi Akhtar- came together for Shantala Nritya Vaibhava, the monthly concert organised by Shantala Arts Trust, recently. The dancers who are a part of Kalpataru Dance Academy in Dhaka, were trained for this particular performance by Bengaluru-based Bharatanatyam exponent Kirti Ramgopal.

Right from the moment they set foot on stage, the three dancers held the audience’s attention first with their impeccable stage presence, followed closely by neat footwork, fine lines and fascinating formations.

They began with a Pushpanjali in raga Nattai, composed by Rajkumar Bharathi and then presented the customary alaripu set to the mishra cycle. The choreography of both these compositions was such that it not only accommodated three dancers on stage but also creatively explored possibilities for movement within the set-in-stone format of these traditional introductory pieces of the Margam.

It was a mixed-bag kind of evening with a series of devotional pieces- an Aadyanjali dedicated to goddess Amba, followed by a Vishnu stuti, then a Shiva padam, finally culminating in a Thillana in Poorvi raga. If one was looking for thematic variety within the Margam, team Kalpataru’s choice of compositions did not offer the expected assortment and instead stuck broadly to Bhakti. However, the lack of variation in theme was amply compensated by consistently first-rate dancing. The energy never dipped and there was something effortless about the team’s overall performance.

Amit Chowdhury, who teaches at the University of Dhaka and has also coached Shammi and Zuairiyah, presented the Vishnu Stuti alone. Punctuated by creative arudhis, Amit’s performance seemed straight out of the textbook of Bharatanatyam. The angles and lines he drew on stage with his body were sharp and near-perfect. It was his abhinaya that one felt lacked nuance in comparison to his nritta.

Amit’s performance also reminded one of the charm of watching familiar stories re-enacted on stage whether it was his presentation of the story of Vamana or the Gitopadesham.

Zuairiyah and Shammi performed the Aadyanjali and the Shiva padam together and what struck one most about their performance was their excellent stage presence and chemistry.

Overall, there was a certain unity in the team’s performance but one that allowed for each of these dancers to individually shine as well. Due credit must be given to Kirti Ramgopal for bringing out the best in these dancers.

As the evening faded into night, one felt that one doesn’t need every performance to do something different. Good dancing can make the simplest of performances satisfying to a rasika.