If you have to make a good film you need to shed your ego, says director Duniya Suri. With three films lined up, he tells ARCHANA NATHAN that he needs to empty himself before he gets on board

Running from pillar to post, getting the necessary approvals for his upcoming film,Dodmane Huduga starring Puneeth Rajkumar, Suri or 'Duniya' Suri as he is popularly known, is a busy man these days. His other project for the year,Tagaru, starring Shivarajkumar and Manvitha Harish has also been announced. And then there are his fans who are eagerly waiting forKaage Bangara, the part-two of his critically-acclaimed road movie,Kendasampige.

However, amidst the back-to-back projects, Suri reveals that all he actually wants to do is hit the brakes, sit down and take stock of things before making any films. "I need to do a complete system erase and begin again. I need to empty myself," he explains.

Excerpts from a telephonic interview:

Films like U Turn, Thithi and Godhi Banna Sadharana Mykattu gave rise to a lot of speculation about a possible a ‘new wave’ in Kannada cinema. Even Kendasampige was discussed as part of this wave.

Among all the films that released, I loved Thithi which I think was the best. The beauty of the film was in its ability to recognise the cinematic potential in commonplace situations. Even with U Turn, that the consequences of moving a single stone on a road can become fodder for cinema is just wonderful. There are a number of things that happen around us everyday. What is important is to learn how to adapt those things for the screen. Both Pawan Kumar and Raam Reddy know how to do that.

If I have to analyse and situate Kendasampige within this context, I would say that there was nothing spectacular about the film. Perhaps, the editing and narrative style fascinated people.

That’s modest of you...

Not at all. I wouldn’t say the same about Duniya, for instance. Duniya is a film you will remember even after you go home from the theatre. I wouldn’t put Kendasampige in that category.

Okay, But would you also call the recent spate of films a 'new wave'?

I would actually liken it to the course of a river. It is only natural that there are these ups and downs every once in a while. Once in five years, new experiments are conducted, some succeed and others don’t. While social media has popularised these films in particular, it must also be remembered that if one were to glance at Kannada cinema’s history, one is bound to recognise similar attempts in the past as well. Phani Ramachandra, for instance, with his Ganeshana Maduve, started a trend. Upendra began another trend. A film like Mungaru Maley set the template for the love story for a while, a Simplagondu Love Story generated interest in the dialogue-heavy film and so on. So, this was inevitable.

Why did you decide Dodmane Huduga should be your next?

I have to survive too. If I had inherited crores of rupees, it would have been a different story. Today, if I have to make a Kaage Bangara, I have to also do a Dodmane Huduga, which would fall in the category of a commercial entertainer. It is not without reason that the tagline of Dodmane Huduga is abhimanigale nam manedevru (fans are our Gods).

You have been associated with the Rajkumar family since the beginning of your career...

I have always been fond of working with Puneeth and Shivanna. They are committed artists whose style of working matches mine- whether it is their behaviour on sets, the attention they pay during the narration of the script etc. That said, it is not like we are an exclusive group. I actually have plans of working with Darshan, Yash and a whole range of actors in the industry.

We've just had a week where there were close to eight Kannada films that released. On an average, there are at least 4-5 films releasing each week. What do you make of this?

The volume of films can be explained by the fact that everyone wants to somehow be associated with the film industry. This is understandable. Everyone wants to make a film, be successful or become a hero. It is good that the industry is this busy. At the same time, what is a matter of concern is this opinion that filmmaking is effortless. There are people who come to my office and try to show a film they've made on their phone.

Some of them have a 30-second promo to show or a poster. They may not even have a story. I sit them down and tell them that just like there is no easy route to learning music or any of the arts, filmmaking too is not easy. I ask them to work on a set to learn what happens there up until pack up. While technology has made the process of filmmaking more convenient, there is this widespread opinion that films can be easily made. This is evident in some of the films that have released too...

If you were to look back at your journey so far...is this where you wanted to be?

The journey, starting from Duniya has been great. But I do feel the need for me to sit down and go through a process of metamorphosis. I'm right now in a mental space where I feel I have become egoistic.

I have a four-year-old son who reminds me everyday that I need to shed my ego. I see him draw on pieces of paper and his art alone teaches me a lot. My son does not care if his drawings will win a prize or be kept on some pedestal. Uninhibited and with a fascinating boldness, he draws. Similarly, I have to forget all that I’ve heard and internalised about my work- the praise, the analysis etc. Only then, will I be able to make a good film in the real sense.

I strongly believe that when you make a film, you cannot also simultaneously apologise or give excuses for the faults in it. A film is made and that is that.

So, what are Tagaru and Kaage Bangara going to be like?

Tagaru will be a film that will be made without ego. And Kaage Bangara will be a film like no other film I've made.