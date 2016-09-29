Ashmit Patel is the latest to join TV serials. The film actor is satisfied with the way his career is shaping up as it allows him to be happy, something he gives priority to. Having participated on television reality shows, he is now all set make his debut in a fictional drama with “Ek Maa Jo Laakhon Ke Liye Amma” on Zee TV.

In an interaction, Ashmit talks about the show, his role and what made him opt for TV.

Excerpts:

Tell us the reason for not doing TV shows earlier and opting for this one.

Television never appealed to me. I have rejected many television shows earlier because I didn’t have interest in doing typical daily soaps. I think that television shows are unnecessarily exaggerated which I don't like at all. Creatively it does not satisfy me. This show is very different from other shows as it has a strong story and script. The way this series is being shot is similar to a film. And being a finite series, it is perfect for me as the commitments are finite which are likewise while you shoot for a film. So, I find it creatively satisfying as nothing is exaggerated. The look and production value of this show also makes it different from others.

Tell us about your role in the serial.

The character of Faisal is diametrically opposite to what I am actually. Faisal wants to become the don of underworld. He starts by becoming the ‘mohalle ka gunda’. He is mischievous, notorious and troubles everyone excessively. Though he is not a bad guy as he don't intend to harm anyone unnecessarily, he has ambitions of wanting to rule Mumbai. By taking guidance from his Amma he one day hopes to take over the underworld from her. The character have a very good graph. The role is very challenging to me, the language used in the show is Mumbaiya language of ‘70s so I had to be very particular about my diction, my body language and styling.

Do you think people will be able to connect with this character?

The character of Faisal is very interesting and exciting, he is both the antagonist and protagonist of the show. Obviously being an antagonist it is difficult for him to seek the love of the people but that doesn't mean it is impossible. If we look in history, there are some villains like Pranji, Amrish Puriji, who had established their places in the heart of people by portraying negative character only. And in this show Faisal is not out and out negative. He differs in the way he does things. He may do wrong things but again the end result which he desires is something good like his Amma.

Were you always interested in acting?

No, earlier I don't even know that acting could be a profession. I wanted to become a fighter pilot. My full education and thought process was geared toward business because I am the only son in the family and everyone thought that I will take care of my family business. After completing my education in business from US, I even joined my family business but after some time realised that I cannot sit at one place for 6 days and do work. This was not my cup of tea. I never thought of being an actor until I saw my sister working in her sets. Spending time on her sets I suddenly started liking that atmosphere. When I started exploring film world, I fell for it and opted it as a career.

Is there any actor, whom you follow?

I don’t have one particular idol but I got inspired by a lot of people over a period of time. Hrithik Roshan and Dwayne Johnson are two of my inspirations. I follow Dwayne Johnson on Instagram, he was the highest earning actor of Hollywood in 2015 because of the hard work he puts in and watching his updates, posts makes me feel very inspired and peaceful.