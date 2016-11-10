Akriti, Sukriti and Prakriti will perform on November 20 at The Hindu November Fest

She’s best known for her hits like ‘Saturday Saturday’ from Humpty Sharma ki Dulhaniya and ‘Iski Uski’ from 2 States. While her twin sisters Prakriti and Sukriti have also carved a niche for themselves in the film industry with foot tapping numbers like Sukriti’s ‘Kar Gayi Chull’ and ‘Rustom Vahi’ and Prakriti’s ‘Bheeg Loon’ topping the charts in recent times. Set to perform at The Hindu November Fest, the trio is excited to be singing for the Chennai audience.

“People here enjoy a variety of music — from classical to hardcore party numbers. They know their sur very well and appreciate good music. It’s always a delight to perform for such an audience. Not to forget, the city has given us many great musicians,” says Akriti, eldest of the three.

Celebrating Cabaret is the theme the sisters will stick to at the fest. “Our performance will take our audience back in time. We’d like to showcase how cabaret has progressed and how its form has changed over the years.”

Akriti, who loves performing with her sisters, says that working with them is like a party. “I’ve watched them grow and now to be able to share the stage with them is wonderful. I am more ambitious for them than I am for myself.”

With all three sisters singing for films (Akriti has also sung a few Bengali songs), they do consult each other when choosing projects. “ Despite the age gap there is always something to learn from each other . The one thing I tell them, and I follow it as well, is that we must better our previous performance every time we pick up the mic. That’s the only way to discover newer facets of our singing,” she says.

Having grown up in a household that was musically inclined, Akriti began learning Hindustani classical at age five. “Sukriti and Prakriti have also learnt classical music but theirs has been more a journey of self-learning. We complement each other when we perform.”

Though they are into playback singing in a major way, Akriti believes independent music is the way forward. “It brings out the real artist in you and a great way to showcase your creativity. It’s often a reflection of your personality, beliefs and sensibilities,” she says, adding, “I composed ‘Amma’ last year and ‘Batti Gul’ this year; it would be a dream come true when the three of us render a single composed by me. Since the Indie music scene is finally picking up in India , it’s time we started working together on a single.”

Akritihas her hands full with live performances, playback singing and composing music. “I believe every singer has a composer inside him/her. I never knew I could compose, till I was pushed to do it by Shankar Mahadevan. My album ‘Akriti’ bagged the Best Non Film album award at GIMA,” she says, adding, “I have also started composing for ad films. I’m learning each day and enjoying myself thoroughly. Playback singing is challenging and I love it. Performances give me a high; that energy is unparalleled. Composing is fulfilling and I’m evolving as a person while I am at it.”

The Kakar sisters will perform on November 20