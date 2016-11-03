Eminent artist, and versatile writer Punarooru Arya passed away in Udupi recently. He was a man who made difficult choices and embodies several interests

“We cannot bifurcate one’s work from one’s life or one’s involvement with contemporary life,” the late writer Arya had said in an interview. He led an extraordinary life and his work in art and literature was also extraordinary. You cannot understand one without understanding the other. At the age of 16, in 1961, he became head of one of the Ashtamathas in Udupi and relinquished it in 1971 -- after ten years of leading an ascetic’s life. Even after coming out of the Math, he never questioned the system of which he had been a part but simply said it was unsuited to his temperament and aspirations. The fact that he published his first collection of poems, his first collection of short stories and an exhibition of paintings while he was a sanyasi, was a strong indication of the vision of his genius. He wanted to be a seeker and not a guide or a guru. To the end of his life, he was true to this vocation. He turned his back on the glamour and authority of the past for which he had been chosen but turned instead to ask the meaning of samsara, traditionally believed to be the cause of dukha or sorrow.

He preferred a clerk’s chair in the Dharwad branch of the Syndicate Bank to the high throne he had occupied in the Math and never regretted the change. He fell in love with Vidya Nilekani, a French scholar and married her in 1971. She passed away early: it was a grievous loss, but Arya, with his rich inner resources and a huge company of friends, turned to his old love, art and literature.

As a Madhva Sanyasi it was natural for Arya to be initiated into works like the Nyayasudha, but the fact that he took a completely modern position and brought out a work like Manushya (1970) is amazing. The title poem is a long and profound investigation of the human condition and the existential situation which man found difficult to grasp. Identity itself was a serious challenge as Naanu (I) one of the most important poems in the collection indicates.

I,

a wrinkle on an old face,

a rusted old clock

that met me ticking when I was born,

when I was creating

and as I lay dying.

Arya’s major preoccupation however, was not poetry. He wrote five full length plays and an equal number of radio plays. He did not receive much attention for his plays, except Jayatheerth Joshi, who produced one of them. Keerthinath Kurthukoti wrote a brief introduction to two his plays and scholars like K.V. Akshara and Dr. M.G. Hegde wrote about him. All his plays need close attention but speaking of Patalagarudi, it is a tough play which is as good as Girish Karnad’s Anju Mallige, but has been ignored by Kannada theatre.

Arya was highly experimental and innovative in his work and these qualities show up prominently in the short stories he wrote. These have been collected in four volumes -- Dhrishtra (1970), Karune Ekanta (1987), Desi Paradesi Kathegalu (2002) and Hybrid Kathegalu (2005). Like Salman Rushdie, Arya too developed his own context of hybridity and used it effectively in his later stories. Hybridity is an old concept. It appears in Mahabharata itself as varnasankara. But in the context of post-colonial theories it has assumed special significance. In stories like Aditaladalli Blue Jazz, hybridity appears at various levels and is so pervasive that terms like East and West lose their meaning altogether. Caste, race, language, social customs and beliefs dissolve into a new kind of reality. Varnasanara was a negative concept and threatened the social order. But hybridity is a positive value, a value which has the potential of blending various communities and societies.

During the last phase of his life -- between 2012 and 2015, translation was a major preoccupation and he published five books all from Sanskrit. Arya translated to Bannanje Govindacharya’s Kannada rendering of Bhagavadgita. He translated excerpts from the Mahabharatha and Gita for Dr. N. Tavaregeri.

No account of Arya’s achievements will be complete if his work in painting, which had won international acclaim, is not mentioned. He did not have any formal training, but had evolved his own style and idiom.

“My paintings are reflections of his concerns both in life and art. I believe that it is necessary to re-establish the values of Renaissance. I aspire to create a complete vision where all things depend on each other.” As C.S. Krishnasetti, the well-known painter puts it: “Arya’s paintings are not well known in India as they are abroad. He held more than a dozen exhibition of his works in Europe alone.”

Bannada Kannu, a collection of Arya’s column writings and other stray essays, edited by M.G. Hegde with great care, reveals the amazing variety of Arya’s interests and his deep knowledge not only of art and literature but subjects like science, religion, history, the performing arts and cultural traditions of different countries.

Arya was a visionary. His vision was not binary, but inclusive and unifying. He was fully aware of the contemporary ideologies and benefited from them but he felt the need to go beyond them, to the past if necessary. Referring to post modernism, he said: “We must accept the rules of the game that post modernism has begun, but we have to win it. We can do so if we do not lose faith in living and its values.” Unfortunately Arya is no more with us to guide us towards victory.

(G.S. Amur is Kannada’s eminent critic who has several books in Kannada and English to his credit)