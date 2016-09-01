The 8th Cross Ganesha Festival in Mysore has been hosting music concerts for 55 years. Thanks to the untiring efforts of C.R. Himamshu, the three day festival is now a ten day festival with all the top musicians performing in it

If one happens to be in Mysore in August-September when the Ganesha Festival is celebrated all over the city, in private and public spaces, one cannot fail to notice a very prominent event, a 10-day Carnatic music bonanza in the lovely Mysore suburb, V.V. Mohalla, popularly known as Vontikoppal. To be precise, it is the “8th Cross Ganesha Festival” (as the residents call it) which is the main attraction, chiefly because it is exclusively an affair connected with classical music of the highest quality. The music concerts are not held in a specially built auditorium but in the open under a tent (once temporary, but now permanent), where you have to huddle together if it rains. Even when it is pouring one can see people standing or sitting in ordinary plastic chairs listening to Sanjay Subramanyam or T.M. Krishna or Chitraveena Ravikiran offering an ealborate alapana or neraval or swaraprastara. The concerts are not ticketed and one can get to hear all the stalwarts from all parts of the country. A podium with the idol of Lord Ganesha at the back is the concert stage. The concerts begin at 6.30 p.m. and go on till 10 p.m. or beyond, depending on the ‘mood’ of the musician. The audience is made up of local residents and those living in nearby localities. The atmosphere is both joyous and serene, and the quality is of a very high order. The audience includes knowledgeable rasikas, aspiring youngsters, and a fair number of the newly initiated. The concerts during this season are arranged by SPVGMC Trust has been running the show for past 55 years. It began in the early 1960’s as a modest three-day affair, the festival features now almost all the best that Carnatic music offers today and also some prominent Hindustani music exponents. The late Smt. Soundaramma Venkatesh, a muncipal concillor, was the driving force in the early years. C.R. Himamshu, the present secretary joined the team of organisers when he was in his team and has been instrumental in making the event a gala affair today. His mother, the late Rajamma C.R.. Gowda was Mysuru T. Chowdiah’s niece and was an accomplished vocalist herself. Himamshu has with him a team of dedicated volunteers drawn from different walks of life. While pursuing different vocations from shop-keeping to teaching and reasearch, they are equally committed to upholding a tradition and furthering the cause of Carnatic music.

As most rasikas know, it is not easy to offer a rich fare of classical music ‘free’ to the audience. The expenses involved are staggering. Himamshu and his associates have been able to mobilise funds from philanthropists, affluent rasikas and also govenrment agencies, all of whom have been generous in their support all these years. The organisational aspect is the most challenging as one can imagine. In the age of email and internet, things make look easy as arranging for accomodation, travel, tickets etc. can be done without too much fuss. But till recently these had to be done only by running around, finding people with time and energy and co-ordinating various activities connected with the conduct of a ten-day music festival. This, Himamshu was able to do because he had the energy and the commitment and, more importantly, a group of sincere associates who have lent admirable support to him for a worthy cause.

While saluting the efforts put in by members of the Trust and others, one feels a little apprehension about the future.

People genuinely interested in classical music will have to be really active and support the organisers of rich events. One cannot rely on corporate sponsorship or government agencies alone. The larger public which gets some of the rewards of such organisational efficiency should be able to come forward to mobilise both funds and personnel so that events of this kind can be continued and new events can be promoted elsewhere. One has to appreciate the musicians and rasikas who have made every year’s programme a huge success. One cannot but admire the organiser’s efforts. At the same time it is important to remember that what has been achieved in the past 55 years has been the result of untiring efforts put in by everyone and that should be continued by future generations.

The concert line up

On September 5, there will be a nadaswara recital by Krishnamurthy and party. On September 6, there will be a vocal duet by Trichur Brothers, Krishna Mohan and Ramkumar Mohan. They will be accompanied by L. Ramakrishnan on the violin, Trichur R. Mohan on the mridangam, and Kovai Suresh on the ghatam.

On September 7, there will be a chitraveena recital by Ravikiran, who will be accompanied by Akkarai Subbalakshmi, K.V. Prasad on mridangam, and G.S. Ramanujan on the ghatam. On September 8, Carnatic vocal recital by T.M. Krishna, R.K. Sriramkumar on the violin, Manoj Siva on the mridangam, and Guruprasanna on the ghatam.