Scriptures never tire trying to drive home the point that the crux of spiritual experience is to feel the presence of a mysterious power that holds the entire creation and to realise that this cannot be expressed or described adequately, pointed Sri B. Sundarkumar in a discourse. Analogies drawn from nature which the human mind and experience can vibe with are quoted to show that any attempt to describe Brahman will turn out to be only a partial version like the tip of the iceberg.

Just as fragrance is inherent in a flower, oil in sesame, the sound or dhavni in a gong and brilliance, prabha, in fire, Brahman is pervading all objects of creation and is inseparable from it. But He is much more, claim the Upanishads, and point out that He is subtler than the subtlest and greater than the greatest. His true nature remains unimaginable and unfathomable to the human mind. Neither the sense organs of action, karmendriyas, nor those of perception, jnanendriyas, are fully equipped to reveal the ineffable greatness of Brahman. That there is a greater reality is guessed but it is not possible to define or describe it.

The Upanishads use the term ‘Amrutatvam’ as synonymous to Brahman to refer to this Absolute Reality. This signifies that which is undying and immortal. They only focus on the quality of permanence which is the unique characteristic of Brahman against the constant changes that take place in creation. Spiritual experience is rooted in the quest for eternal truth and in realising the true worth of human life. But this is unattainable as long as one is involved in pursuing worldly goals. The only way is through renunciation when all earthly comforts are given up.