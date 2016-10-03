The three gunas, satva, rajas and tamas are intertwined in Prakriti and none in this creation can escape their impact. Even the Supreme Brahman, whose fundamental form is believed to be Nirguna — that is, without attributes and qualities — manifests as Vishnu, Brahma and Siva to indicate satva, rajas and tamas respectively, said Swami Omkarananda in a discourse. The wonder of creation is the fact that the atma, which is divine in nature and the essence of eternal bliss and consciousness, is bound by three gunas when it takes a body and is placed in this material world.

The Gita teaches that one should be aware of the forms of these gunas and the manner in which they manifest in individuals. Satva stands for all that is pure and fine, and expresses as tranquillity, purity and calmness; rajas is the active principle, and is seen as passion, restlessness, aggressive activity; and tamas, the principle of solidity and resistance, finds expression as inertia, stupidity, laziness, etc. One should constantly retrospect on which guna is to be consolidated and how to transcend this guna as well.

It is shown that satva guna, recognised by its purity, without the influence of rajas and tamas, is the ideal to be aimed. It is bright and motivates one to do more good. Each guna has negative and positive aspects. For instance, one in satva is able to consolidate his mind and energies into accomplishing tasks with perfection and precision. But what happens when all this energy is directed to a negative purpose such as indulging in unethical and harmful acts like robbery, murder, etc.? Conversely, satva helps in the control of senses and mind, inducing one to do good deeds and practise virtues such as justice, temperance, prudence and fortitude. This will ultimately confer peace of mind.