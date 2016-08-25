Arjuna shares his extraordinary experience of beholding the Lord’s cosmic form which tries to represent and reflect His Infinite Glory that none can fathom. It is awe inspiring in its grandeur and limitless sweep.

So too is the form shown by child Krishna to Yasodha on two occasions which Suka describes in detail, pointed out Sri B. Sundarkumar in a discourse.

The first time it happens when He is in her lap and yawns very casually. Yasodha is bewildered to see the whole universe in the child’s mouth. But she forgets this vision and sees Krishna as her mischievous child.

On a later occasion, some boys complain to her that Krishna has eaten mud. Yasodha, ignorant of His Paratva, is frightened that He would fall sick and in anxiety chides him.

She asks Him to open His mouth to look out for traces of mud. She is instead taken aback to see an amazing vision in His mouth: she sees the whole of the sphere called earth and also the entire universe.

There are forests, oceans, and spheres such as rasatala, patala, etc, men, demons and celestial beings including everything else that exists.

Yasodha sees all these and also sees Him as the Parama Purusha in the milky ocean, and then as Mahavishnu in the Supreme abode of Vaikunta and again as her child standing before her. It is a vision of the Lord in His numberless forms.

Not content with revealing this cosmic form within His mouth, He also reveals another face and mouth of His with all the worlds and yet another and so on endlessly to indicate the infinite nature of His creation.

But this flash of illumination in Yasodha is only a brief one and soon the Lord brings her back to her role in samsara.