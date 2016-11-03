It is a fact that a divine power is behind every aspect and activity in creation. Moreover, the role and function of every object in creation is unambiguously defined. For instance, the sun cannot perform the task assigned to the moon or vice versa.

Likewise, the indriyas are endowed with the power to perform certain specific acts. What the ear does cannot be taken up by the eye. Scriptures describe this power of the Supreme Brahman as Sakti, Maya Sakti or Vishnu Maya. The developed and evolved form of Sakti is known as Para Sakti and is the embodiment of the same energy that the Upanishads extol as Brahman, pointed out Sri R. Krishnamurthy Sastrigal in a discourse. The acts of creation, preservation, destruction, concealment and salvation are also constantly taking place in this universe through the grace of Para Sakti. The Devi Mahatmya describes this Para Sakti as assuming the forms of Maha Durga, Maha Lakshmi and Maha Saraswati to establish righteousness and vanquish evil.

The stories in this text are representative of the cosmic struggle between evil and good. In the first instance, Sakti is invoked by Vishnu who is engaged in fighting the original demonic forces symbolised as Madhu and Kaitabha. They are invincible and protected by the boons which Sakti had granted. Sakti intervenes and helps Vishnu to slay them by using Her power to delude. She also takes the form as Maha Lakshmi to overcome Mahishasura and Raktabija and as Maha Saraswati to destroy Sumbha and Nisumbha. There is a deeper significance to this struggle when seen in the context of an individual’s attempt to overcome the influence of the gunas. This cannot be achieved single-handedly and divine grace is necessary.