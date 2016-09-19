Lord Narayana took the avatara of Rama and the Vedas came as the Ramayana. Likewise, Adi Sesha took the avatara of Ramanujacharya, said Kidambi Narayanan in a discourse.

Ramanuja studied the Ramayana from Peria Tirumalai Nambi. He studied it not once, but 18 times! Among the Lord’s avataras, Ramanuja was deeply devoted to the Rama and Krishna avataras. The icon that he worshipped everyday was that of Krishna. One day, a devout Vaishnava brought an icon of Rama to Ramanuja. Ramanuja said that here was One who did not even say He expected surrender. Krishna had said that He would most certainly grant liberation provided a person surrendered to Him. But Rama did not even lay down such conditions. Such was the simplicity of Rama. Just as association with Rama was the way to liberation, so was association with Ramanuja, because Ramanuja himself was associated with other Sri Vaishnava preceptors.

One day Ramanuja was giving a discourse on the Ramayana. He had reached the part where Vibhishana is kept waiting before he is admitted into Rama’s camp. Ramanuja heard the sound of someone sobbing. He noticed that it was his disciple Pillai Urangavilli Dasar. The latter said, “Vibhishana gave up everything –– wealth and family included –– and came to the Lord. Yet he was kept waiting. I have given up nothing. How will I be liberated?”

Ramanuja then said, “Do not worry. You have me for an Acharya. I had Peria Nambi, whose Acharya was Alavandar, who was the grandson of Nathamuni. Nathamuni had the advantage of association with Nammazhvar and Nammazhvar in turn had the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Narayana.” That is why, Pillai Lokam Jeer observed that describing the greatness of Ramanuja would be as impossible as holding the waters of the sea in one’s palm.