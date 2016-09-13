What is meant by wealth? Does it mean riches? Does it mean the position that Indra enjoys? Or could it be the position that Brahma has? None of these can be referred to as wealth. Only moksha can lay claim to the description of wealth. In order to attain moksha, one must first understand atma swaroopa.

One must also understand what is meant when it is said that the Supreme Brahman is present in all things. The Paramatma is bigger than the biggest and smaller than the smallest, said Valayapet Ramachariar in a discourse.

This seems contradictory, because when superlatives like biggest and smallest have been used, how can there be anything beyond these? Once we declare the atom to be the smallest of all entities, how then can we claim that there is something smaller? What it means is that the Lord is inside everything and is the same always. Sweet porridge, made with a variety of rich ingredients like cardamom and saffron and ghee, can be served in a silver receptacle or even in a mud pot. But no matter what the receptacle is, the taste is the same. So when we say He is bigger than the biggest, and smaller than the smallest, it means He is inside everything. Those who have this knowledge will get moksha.

A seeker of moksha must first have knowledge of atma swaroopa and of the path that leads us to the feet of the Supreme Brahman. These are prerequisites for seeking moksha. Performance of yagas and observance of other rituals will bring rewards to a person. But to the gnani these rewards seem like straw, because his goal is moksha, and nothing else.