Manickavachagar in his Thiruvachagam affectionately says Lord Siva cleverly deceives. But this is not criticism, but praise, for the Lord has His silent presence in all of us. And on occasions, He has come to the help of His devotees in various garbs, said K. Sambandan in a discourse.

There was one instance where He even took a beating when He came to the rescue of one of His devotees.

The Thiruvilaiyadal Puranam recounts the story of Vanthi, an old woman who made her living in the town of Madurai by selling a dish made of rice flour.

The city was often inundated by water from the river and so the king decided that bunds would have to be built strengthening the banks of the river to protect the city.

The King ordered that everyone had to do their bit. But Vanthi was too old and infirm to be able to lift sack loads of sand. So she appealed to the Lord for help.

Lord Siva appeared in the guise of an able bodied man and offered to help. He wanted to be paid in kind by Vanthi. What he wanted as payment was the rice flour dish she made.

She agreed, but the young man, instead of working, went about distracting others who were at work. Finally, everyone had done their assigned tasks.

But the portion of the river to be blocked by Vanthi remained unblocked because her hired help was just not working. Enraged, the king’s men struck the young man with a cane.

The young man disappeared, but everyone there felt the blow on their backs.

Thus the Lord deceived everyone when He came as a labourer to help Vanthi, but His deceptions were always for a good cause and always in order to help His devotees.