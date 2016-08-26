The advantage of human birth is the chance to strive for salvation and get liberated from samsara, say the scriptures. It is similar to the advantage a tennis player holds in the last set when clinching the match point is crucial. Just as even a slight careless move can deprive him of winning the cup, one’s lack of focus on the aim of his life can take away the opportunity within his reach, pointed out Swami Paramartananda in a discourse.

This is because of one’s habits, nature, tendencies and activities which constitute his attitude and behaviour.

Krishna deals with all aspects of life, the physical, the mental, the moral, and the spiritual, while explaining how one can evolve into a well developed personality. Satva, Rajas and Tamas, the three gunas, are the essence of Prakriti and they influence one’s judgment, understanding and behaviour.

Each of these has certain characteristics: satva gives clarity of vision and equanimity, rajas makes one restless with activities and desires and tamas causes one to be dull and lazy. When prompted by rajas and tamas, one easily succumbs to worldly pulls. Satva raises the moral calibre and frees one from selfishness and passion. The Gita teaches that a man must perform the duties and practise the virtues suitable to his individual being. He should learn to worship God by this manner. Gradually he should learn to rise above duty and virtue and also transcend the gunas. This is the highest ideal of man. So the best prayer is to ask God to remove any traces of ahamkara and mamakara in us which are strong hurdles in the path to reach God. Instead, if our prayer and worship are done for pomp and ostentation, we only feed the ego and it becomes a self-destructive act.